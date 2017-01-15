FC Barcelona calm over Lionel Messi's contract situation, reveals Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez has assured in an interview after the win over Las Palmas that the club are calm over the Argentine's contract situation.

by Sumedh News 15 Jan 2017, 14:33 IST

Lionel Messi’s current contract expires in 2018

What's the story?

Supporters of FC Barcelona are sweating over the delay in proceedings regarding the contract extension of Lionel Messi. With Messi's contract expiring in the summer of 2018, many potential suitors have emerged after sensing an opportunity to lure the 29-year-old to their respective clubs. However, Luis Suarez has assured in an interview after the win over Las Palmas that the club are calm over the Argentine's contract situation.

Suarez said, "The movie rumours is created by you [the media]. The president has said that they want him to renew, but they always end up misunderstanding some things that are said. The club knows what it wants with Messi. We are very calm in spite of everything that is said."

In case you didn't know...

Recently, a statement by the club CEO Oscar Grau made things about Messi's new deal more complicated. Grau said that the club must use 'common sense' when discussing the finances in the new deal which was interpreted by many as the board's wish for the player's representatives to lower the wage demands.

The CEO was talking about the limits set by La Liga on spending by each club when talking about the new improved contract for the 29-year-old.

The heart of the matter

Luis Suarez who recently scored his 100th goal for the Catalans scored a brace last night against Las Palmas, a match which Barcelona won 5-0. His quotes about his partner in crime, Messi prove that the Uruguayan has no doubts over the five-time Ballon d'Or winner signing a new contract at FC Barcelona.

Suarez also asked club president Josep Bartomeu to resolve the issue soon to end all speculations.

Bartomeu talked to the media before the game against Las Palmas where he revealed that the club has made offering a new contract to Messi their number one priority. He also claimed that Messi is not the best player currently but is the best player in the history of the game.

President Bartomeu has also maintained that he wishes to see Messi end his career with the Catalans and assured the supporters that he will personally handle the contract situation.

What next?

Messi's performance and his body language do not suggest that he is unhappy at the club. It won't be long before the Argentine signs a new deal which will see him retiring at the club.

Sportskeeda's take

With all the speculations surrounding Messi's future, it is necessary for the club to quash all rumours soon and start the talks officially between the two parties to resolve the ongoing issue.