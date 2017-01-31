FC Pune City edge past Jeppiaar FC 1-0

Dalima Chhibber's 47th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

by AIFF Media Report 31 Jan 2017, 18:08 IST

The teams in action

FC Pune City edged past Jeppiaar Institute of Technology FC 1-0 in the ongoing inaugural edition of the Indian Women’s League at the Ambedkar Stadium in the capital today to gain their first win of the tournament.

Dalima Chhibber’s 47th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides in a match largely contested in the midfield wherein both opponents tried to nullify each other.

Jeppiaar IT FC were quick off the blocks and tested the FC Pune City custodian as early as the 2nd minute when Pratima Mukhia’s shot went straight down the opposition custodian’s throat.

With the match being confined to the midfield both teams tried to outfox the opponent, but instead of succeeding, only nullified the danger. The only highlight of the first half came in the 20th minute when Pradeepa danced past the FC Pune City defence line but failed to test the opposition custodian with a strong shot.

After both teams went into the tunnel at half-time level pegging, the complexion of the match changed completely after the teams re-emerged.

The Player of the Match

In the 47th minute, Dalima Chhibber latched onto a Jyoti Burrett pass and smashed it home to give FC Pune City a 1-0 lead. With FC Pune City taking the lead, the ‘Girls in Orange’ dictated proceedings and tested the Jeppiaar custodian with strong shots.

While the Jeppiaar custodian passed the test with flying colours, the midfield failed to foster opportunities and relied on counter attacks to threaten FC Pune City.

Jeppiaar pressed for the equaliser but failed to construct any clear goal scoring chance, meanwhile FC Pune City committed bodies in defence to see out the match. At the end of the match, the full-time scoreline read 1-0 in FC Pune City’s favour.