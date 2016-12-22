FIFA 17: Best goals of 2016 with Ray Hudson commentary

Marco Reus graced the cover of FIFA 17

EA Sports have released a new video of the best goals scored so far in the latest iteration of their worldwide hit series – FIFA. The game – FIFA 17 – was released worldwide on 29th September and has since sold millions of copies with Marco Reus as the cover star.

The fastest selling edition of the world renowned game also boasted of a new heart – the Frostbite engine – which has so far polarised opinions. The jury, however, is still out on the ‘The Journey’ mode of the game where the player assumes the character of a footballer named Alex Hunter, who tries to establish himself in the Premier League.

With 2016 slowly but surely inching towards its end, it is the time of compilations and best of the year stuff and how can EA lag behind. The gaming giant have released a video of some of the most outrageous goals scored in the game with an added bonus – the live commentary of Ray Hudson.

From tiki-taka to Rabona, from scorpion kicks to gravity defying free-kicks, the video has it all and some more. The video features goal by many footballers including Alex Hunter – the Journey mode prodigy.

The first most outrageous goal is Paul Pogba’s outside of the boot bamboozling free-kick before Juan Cuadrado goes on a Messiesque run and scores with a rabona. Zlatan Ibrahimovic certainly has a way with great goals as the Swedish hitman scores from a Rene Higuita-esque ‘Scorpion Kick’ before Messi did, what he does best – take the mickey out of a defence. A drop of shoulder here, a nutmeg there, a Zidane turn before lifting the ball up as the defenders lay waste and then caressing the ball into the back of the net.

Ironically, even Samir Nasri featured in the compilation courtesy of an incredible goal which was followed by some Superhuman genius by Cristiano Ronaldo. Matt Ritchie is also seen making Roberto Carlos proud with a rabona from the acutest of angles possible. The outlandish commentary of Hudson is the cherry on top and surely makes for what is surely a great compilation of some difficult-to-replicate-on-pitch yet outrageous goals.

Here is the video of the best goals of 2016 in FIFA 17: