FIFA rankings: Argentina win Team of the Year title, while India rise two places to 135

Lionel Messi and Argentina finally have something to cheer about thanks to FIFA

FIFA have released the final rankings of 2016, with Argentina reclaiming the team of the year title from Belgium, finishing with 1634 points to top FIFA’s rankings. As for India, the Blue Tigers have also climbed a staggering 31 places from last year, finishing the year ranked 135, their best climb up the table in history.

Given the trauma that has befallen the Argentinian national team of late, it is a bit surprising to see them top the FIFA rankings. La Albiceleste have lost two Copa America finals and a World Cup final in three consecutive years, which resulted in Lionel Messi announcing his international retirement, a decision he reversed later.

Also Read: Lionel Messi: I did not deceive anybody about international retirement

Argentina’s run of 10 wins from 15 games this season has earned them 179 points this year, to end 2016 with 1634 points. Brazil finished narrowly behind their rivals in 2nd place, as a 3-0 win over Argentina meant they finished 2016 with 1544 points. Germany finished in 3rd place, while a Copa America Centenario victory propelled Chile to 4th place, with last year’s team of the year, Belgium dropping down to 5th.

France finished the year with the best climb up the table (+437 points), as Les Blues won 13 of their 17 games, with their only loss coming to Portugal in the final of Euro 2016. The pair have ended 2016 in 7th and 8th place.

India’s rise up the table is the best in their history

Stephen Constantine has overseen India’s best rise up the FIFA rankings, with the Blue Tigers rising from a dismal 166 place finish in 2015, to a superb 135 place ranking at the end of 2016. Despite not playing a single game in the month of December, India rose two spots from 137th place in November.

A brilliant way to end the year well done to everyone connected with the Indian National Team https://t.co/PxbeRd8nuJ — StephenConstantine (@StephenConstan) December 22, 2016

The SAFF cup victory in January remains India’s most notable achievement of 2016, as the Blue Tigers rounded off a relatively successful year, although there were disappointments during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Qualifying campaign, including a loss to the tiny island nation of Guam.

Also Read: Sunil Chhetri inspires India to 2-1 win over Afghanistan to clinch seventh SAFF Championship

However, with India climbing to their best ranking since finishing 2009 in 134th place, and with domestic leagues like the I-League and Indian Super League enjoying widespread success, things are looking rosy for the future of Indian football.