Five best moments of the week from European football

Dele Alli, Lionel Messi and Real Madrid feature this week.

@NishanthNS_97 by Nishanth Top 5 / Top 10 09 Jan 2017, 15:02 IST

Emre Can of Liverpool closing down on Graham Carey

One week into 2017, we have already had plenty of football from Europe to enjoy with this week being a particularly action-packed one. The English Premier League’s traditional New Year’s game week was followed by some entertaining cup football this weekend.

In Spain, the Copa Del Rey’s first leg of fixtures for the Round of 16 kicked off which were followed by the first week of La Liga action this year.

While the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 haven’t yet resumed, French football fans had a lot of action from the French Cup. Italy’s premier football league, the Serie A kicked off 2017 with some classic entertaining football.

With so much happening around Europe, it is difficult to soak in all of it at once. So we bring you some of the most memorable moments from last week:

#1 A spirited Plymouth Argyle hold Liverpool to a 0-0 draw

On paper, Liverpool's first cup fixture of 2016 seemed relatively easy. The Reds hosted League Two side Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup third round but came out of the game with a goalless draw. The Reds will now have to travel to Devon for the replay.

The game at Anfield was a relatively boring one to watch but what was special about the fixture was the fact that Liverpool lined-up with a young squad and their oldest player was Lucas, at 29.

Despite Liverpool coming into the game with a weaker squad, Plymouth Argyle’s performance was commendable as they put in one of the best defensive performances that Anfield has seen in recent past as described by their manager Derek Adams.

Despite the introduction of Daniel Sturridge, Adam Lallana and Roberto Firminio in the second half, Klopp’s men only managed four shots on target. Plymouth Argyle, a small club from the South of England have surely earned the respect of many football fans around the world with this performance.