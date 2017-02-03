Five Manchester City players who have no future at the club

Pep Guardiola will be looking to overhaul his squad in the summer.

@snehanjanb by Snehanjan Banerjee Top 5 / Top 10 03 Feb 2017, 00:29 IST

Pep Guardiola will look to offload some dead weight in the summer

Pep Guardiola, a revolutionary character in modern football, is proving once again that the Premier League is not a league where you can come and win silverware right away.

Everyone expected Pep to storm his way into the Premier League and he himself is partly responsible for that. The bar was already set high from his days at Barca and Bayern and he has failed to live up to those gargantuan expectations so far.

However, Pep is someone with whom the Citizens can hope to turn things around. The tinkering Spanish manager clearly does not have the quality in the squad which he had at Camp Nou and Allianz Arena, which is why the next summer transfer window will be a vital one for the blue half of Manchester.

Also read: 5 things Pep Guardiola must do to ensure Manchester City are title contenders in 2017/18

There are a number of players who have failed to do justice to the City shirt this campaign and, therefore, will probably be shown the door in the near future.

Here are five such players who will probably be offloaded in the summer:

#1 Joe Hart

One of the best keepers in the Premier League era, Joe Hart was treated very harshly by Guardiola right after he was brought in by the Manchester City hierarchy. Guardiola is known to be an admirer of sweeper keepers and Hart, unfortunately, did not meet his requirements. The English international was then forced to join Serie A side Torino on loan and has done quite a good job for the Maroons this campaign.

Even though Claudio Bravo has disappointed with his performances between the sticks, Pep, as we all know, is a stubborn man when it comes to sticking to his principles. Hart, no matter how good he is as a keeper, has no future at the Etihad.

Bidding the 29-year-old goodbye would be really hard for the fans but that would be the best thing for the Manchester City legend’s career.