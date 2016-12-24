5 people who revolutionised Manchester United

A young Ryan Giggs with the Premier League trophy

Manchester United boast of the richest legacy in English football. Hundreds of people have worked to make sure this club reach the pinnacle of football. From the days of the Busby Babes to Fergie’s fledgelings, there have been many influential personalities, including players, managers, administrators and more, who have transformed Manchester United to the footballing giant we know of today.

20 league titles, 3 European Championships and countless other trophies later, Manchester United are not just a football club anymore, they are a brand synonymous with winning and style.

Here, we look at the 5 personalities without whom this would have been impossible:

#5 Eric Cantona – The Frenchmen with the winning touch

20 years since his retirement, Cantona’s name is still sung in Old Trafford

Manchester United were close to forming a title winning team in 1992. But without a title for 26 years, the fans knew what it meant to come agonisingly close to the title but failing at the final hurdle. The team lacked the winning mentality that was required to win the league title.

Eric Cantona was signed mid-season by Sir Alex Ferguson in 1992 for a then record transfer fee of £1.2m from Leeds. Little did anyone know that this would go on to become the most influential signing of the modern era. When he signed, Manchester United were in 4th position and another season without the title loomed large. But Cantona’s never say die mentality and scoring instinct reverberated throughout the squad. He led them to their first-ever Premier League title and they never looked back.

In the summer of 1995, Manchester United had lost the league title to Blackburn. Sir Alex decided that it was time for a squad overhaul and he sold Paul Parker, Steve Bruce and Kanchelskis without signing their replacements. Instead, he promoted youngsters into the first time, most notably the stars of the ‘Class of ‘92’, as they would later come to be called. David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville, Phill Neville and Nicky Butt had their breakthrough season and they were led into the battlefield each time by Eric Cantona.

Cantona’s winning mentality seeped through these players and the foundations of the Manchester United we know today were set then. Despite his numerous controversies, Eric Cantona will forever be remembered in Manchester United folklore quite fondly.