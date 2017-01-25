Five reasons fans hate Real Madrid

We take a look at the top five reasons why Real Madrid is one of the most vilified clubs in modern football.

@whynotkundu by Sagnik Kundu Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jan 2017, 11:06 IST

Real Madrid are one of the most successful clubs in the world

Real Madrid are one of the most successful clubs in Europe. They have some of the best footballers in the world in their squad, and one of the legends of the game as their manager. And yet, despite all of this, the Los Blancos are still the target of an inordinate amount of vitriol from football fans around the world.

When a team wins as many trophies as Real Madrid does, jealousy is bound to get the better of most rival fans. But in the case of this club, sometimes, even the so-called Madridistas are found hurling abuse at the club.

Even neutrals and general football lovers from around the world view the Madrid-based club with scathing contempt and derision. Here, we take a look at some of the reasons why the club faces such hate, sometimes even from its own fans.

#5 Real Madrid boo-boys

Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Danilo – all of them have faced the wrath of their own fans in recent times. Over the years, the Real Madrid faithful have booed their own players and even legends.

It is one thing when fans criticise a player for bad performances, but players booed when they are performing well is unusual and not called for. Neutrals have for a long time been dismayed by the so-called die-hard fans of the club booing their own players.

Yes, fans of all football clubs have a lot of demands and they do show their ire, and whistling and jeering is part of the game. But jeering a player when he is going through a rough patch doesn’t in any way help the player or the club’s performance. What is expected of the fans is backing the player and bringing back his confidence; not bring hell to him!

Players like Ronaldo, Bale, and Casillas are superstars who have single-handedly won games for the Los Blancos and do not deserve to be jeered at any point of time.

This is also a reason why many players avoid a move to Real Madrid, and many why football lovers hate the club.