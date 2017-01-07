Five-star City demolish woeful West Ham

by Reuters News 07 Jan 2017, 03:32 IST

Football Soccer Britain - West Ham United v Manchester City - FA Cup Third Round - London Stadium - 6/1/17 Manchester City's John Stones scores their fifth goal Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - Manchester City crushed West Ham United 5-0 to give manager Pep Guardiola the perfect introduction to the FA Cup as they cruised into the fourth round with a thumping victory at the London Stadium on Friday.

After taking the lead through Yaya Toure from the penalty spot, the five-times winners swept their opponents away with devilish attacking verve.

They survived a solitary scare when the hosts' Sofiane Feghouli inexplicably shot wide from in front of an open goal, but went in at the break with a 3-0 advantage after an own goal from Havard Nordtveit and an effort from David Silva.

Sergio Aguero then flicked the ball home early in the second half to become the third highest scorer in City's history and defender John Stones netted his first for the club with a header from a corner with seven minutes remaining.

(Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Pritha Sarkar)