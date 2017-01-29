Write an Article

Footballers react to the incredible Australian Open final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer won his 18th Grand Slam and the world's top footballers could just not stop praising him

by Ashwin Hanagudu @ashw77
News 29 Jan 2017, 18:01 IST
roger and rafa
Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal put on an epic show in the Australian Open

Roger Federer created history by winning his 18th Grand Slam title in a pulsating Australian Open final against friend and long time rival Nadal in a gruelling five set encounter. The Swiss maestro overcame the Spanish matador 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 to cement his legacy as the greatest player of all time.

While the two legends definitely inspired fans and sportsmen all over the world, the footballing world was also not far behind with many of them tweeting about this incredible final. Here are the best reactions from the game:


Mesut Ozil was thrilled with Roger’s victory:

Mats Hummels gave his fans continuous updates about the final on his twitter handle

Iker Casillas had nothing but respect for both Nadal and Federer

Toni Kroos is a huge Federer fan

Podolski is another Federer admirer

Former Liverpool legend Luis Garcia hoped to see his countryman come back stronger from this

Chelsea star Michy Batshuayi seemed inspired

Toni Kroos with another tweet about the incredible final

Real Madrid captain praising Madridista Rafa Nadal:


