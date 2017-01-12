Former England manager Graham Taylor dies, aged 72

Taylor managed England from 1990 to 1993

by Reuters News 12 Jan 2017, 19:36 IST

Former England soccer manager Graham Taylor crosses the finish line of the 2004 London Marathon, Britain April 18, 2004. REUTERS/David Bebber/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Graham Taylor, the former England football manager, has died at the age of 72, according to media reports on Thursday.

Taylor, who had a playing career with Grimsby Town and Lincoln City, was a successful manager in English football's top flight with Watford and Aston Villa.

He was best known, though, for his turbulent reign as England manager between 1990 and 1993 when he was widely criticised for failing to take the national team to the 1994 World Cup finals.

After further spells as manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Watford for a second time and Aston Villa, he made a successful career in the media and became a much-loved figure within the game following the ridicule he had occasionally faced as England boss.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband)

Here is Graham Taylor’s most iconic speech, that has been immortalized in English football history.