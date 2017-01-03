Four Chelsea fans given suspended sentences for racist violence in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) ? Four Chelsea fans were given suspended jail sentences and fined by a Paris court on Tuesday for committing racist violence ...

by Reuters 03 Jan 2017, 23:06 IST

PARIS (Reuters) - Four Chelsea fans were given suspended jail sentences and fined by a Paris court on Tuesday for committing racist violence when they stopped a black Frenchman boarding a metro underground train in the French capital in February 2015.

Video footage had shown the four, who were there to watch the London club play Paris St Germain in a Champions League match, chanting: "We're racist and that's the way we like it" as they blocked Souleymane Sylla from getting on the train.

Richard Barklie and William Simpson, who were not in court, were given 12-month suspended sentences on charges of committing racist violence and making chants of a racist nature.

Josh Parsons and James Fairbairn, both of whom appeared in court on Tuesday, were handed suspended sentences of eight months and six months respectively on similar charges.

Souleymane Sylla was targeted at Richelieu-Drouot station as football fans made their way to a Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

The hearing at the Palais de Justice saw a video recorded by a passenger of fans pushing him off the Metro train. The four were ordered to pay €10,000 (£8,500) to Sylla.

The four accused have already been banned from all the stadiums in Britain after they were charged. Chelsea had already issued a ban for them when they were found guilty of racist abuse. The club statement read:

“This follows Stratford Magistrates' Court’s decision to issue multi-year football banning orders to Richard Barklie, Josh Parsons, William Simpson and Jordan Munday. Dean Callis earlier received a banning order.

The club will always reserve the right to decide who purchases tickets to attend Chelsea matches, and the behaviour of these five individuals was abhorrent, against all of the club’s values and falls way below the standards the club expects of supporters attending our games.

Therefore the club's bans permanently prohibit any of these individuals from attending Stamford Bridge or purchasing tickets from the club for any future matches.”

(1 British pound = 1.1766 euros)

(Reporting by Miranda Alexander-Webber; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Richard Balmforth)