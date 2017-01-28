Frank Lampard names Cesar Azpilicueta as Chelsea’s player of the season

The Spanish defender is known for his professionalism and is a popular figure in the Chelsea dressing room.

Cesar Azpilicueta: A model of consistency

What’s the story?

Although players like Eden Hazard, Diego Costa, Victor Moses and N’Golo Kante have been grabbing the limelight in Chelsea’s title challenge, club legend Frank Lampard believes that Cesar Azpilicueta has been the real player of the season for the Blues.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the former England international told Jamie Carragher that Azpilicueta is a tailor made defender and works both as a right back and a centre-half.

“He’s been brilliant,” Lampard told Jamie Carragher.

“Costa and Hazard get the limelight, but he’s basically a right back and a centre-half. He is tailor-made for that role.

“He’s probably been (Chelsea’s) player of the season.”

The 27-year-old defender has had a change in position moving to a back three from his usual position at full-back. And Antonio Conte’s change in strategy seemed to have done wonders for the Londoners as they sit eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

In case you didn’t know...

Having joined the Blues from Marseille in 2012, Azpilicueta has really grown into his role and has become a firm fan favourite. The Spanish defender is known for his professionalism and is a popular figure in the Chelsea dressing room. When Azpilicueta joined Chelsea, he was usually playing second fiddle to Branislav Ivanovic at right-back.

The Spaniard initially struggled at the club trying to make it to the starting XI under the management of Rafael Benitez. He almost cost Chelsea the Europa League trophy after giving a penalty in the final against Benfica in 2012/13.

But it was under Jose Mourinho’s management that Azpilicueta began to show his true potential replacing Ashley Cole at left back. After replacing Cole in the starting XI, Azpilicueta cemented his place in the team barely putting a foot wrong. His hard work for the team paid off as the Spaniard went on to win the Premier League title under Mourinho in 2014/15 season. The Spaniard has made more than 200 appearances for the Blues since he joined the club in 2012.

The heart of the matter

As Frank Lampard has stated, Azpilicueta has been the unsung hero at Stamford Bridge, not just this season but for the past couple of seasons with his consistency and strong performances in defence. Azpilicueta role in the Chelsea defence has also been praised by Jamie Carragher in the past who believes that the Spaniard is one of the main reasons behind the club’s success this season.

Sportskeeda’s take

In the last couple of seasons for Chelsea, apart from Willian, there hasn’t been a more consistent player for the club than Cesar Azpilicueta. The 27-year-old has truly established himself as world class defender as he now features regularly for Spain at the international level as well.