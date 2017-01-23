Free-scoring Monaco take command with Lorient win

by Reuters News 23 Jan 2017, 08:44 IST

Football Soccer - Monaco v Lorient - French Ligue 1 - Louis II stadium, Monaco 22/1/17. Monaco's Valere Germain (R) reacts after scoring with teammate Radamel Falcao. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

By Julien Pretot

PARIS (Reuters) - Gabriel Boschilia made the most of an unexpected start as he netted a double to inspire Monaco to a 4-0 home victory against Lorient that sent them to the top of Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The Brazilian struck twice in the first half while Valere Germain also found the back of the net twice to put Monaco on 48 points from 21 games.

Nice are second on 46 points after they drew 1-1 at Bastia on Friday, with champions Paris St Germain in third place a further point back following a 2-0 win at Nantes on Saturday.

Olympique Lyonnais are fourth on 37 points with a game in hand after Alexandre Lacazette's double helped them beat Olympique de Marseille on Sunday.

New signing Memphis Depay, who joined from Manchester United in midweek, came on in the 79th minute for Mathieu Valbuena, who opened the scoring with a splendid strike from the edge of the box in the first half.

Lacazette scored twice after the interval after benefiting from defensive blunders before Doria reduced the arrears for OM, who are seventh on 30 points.

At Louis II, Monaco once again put on a scintillating display as they seem on course to break the 100-goal barrier in the league season, averaging more than three goals per game.

Coach Leonardo Jardim decided to rest attacking midfielder Thomas Lemar, putting him on the bench as Boschilia made his fourth start of the season.

Boschilia did not disappoint, opening the scoring in the 24th minute when he poked the ball home after keeper Benjamin Lecomte had deflected Radamel Falcao's cross into his path.

He doubled the tally five minutes later with remarkable precision, firing a low shot between Lecomte's legs after being set up just inside the box by Bernardo Silva.

Seven minutes before the break, Falcao's shot hit the post and fell to Germain, who curled his attempt coolly past Lecomte.

Germain then fired home from Djibril Sidibe's cross on the hour as Monaco, who travel to PSG next Sunday, scored four goals or more for the ninth time in Ligue 1 this season.

Lorient are bottom of the table on 18 points, three points from safety.

