French footballer Evra offers help to struggling Syrian families

Paris, Dec 25 (IANS) Veteran French footballer Patrice Evra has offered help to the struggling people of war-torn Syria, asking them to contact him via Instagram if they need help.

Posting a video on Instagram on Saturday, the 35-year-old said he is sad about the situation in Syria, which has been reeling under a five-year-old armed conflict.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced since 2011.

"Instead of wishing you all a merry Christmas to all, I am really sad today because I have been receiving lot of videos about Syria. Kids are dying, as did men and women. I hate war and I am not a politician. I am a football player and I am connected to the earth. I love life," the Juventus defender said via the video.

"We are all the same and one on this earth irespective of all. We need to help those kids. If serious people in Syria want to help their families, they can contact me on Instagram."

Evra, who has so far played 81 times for France, also urged the people around the world to help the struggling Syrian people.

He wrote: "Instead of wishing you all a merry Christmas to all I wish you to keep all those suffering in Syria in your hearts and encourage you to make your gift this Christmas to help others. We are all the same and one on this earth and we have a duty to help each other. Together we can make this world a better place #syria #allepo #love #stopwar#innocent."

Recently, Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo, a Save the Children ambassador, said Syrian children affected by the war were "real heroes" and called for them not to lose hope.

"The world is with you, we care about you. I am with you," he said.

--IANS

pur/dg