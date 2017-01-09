Gerard Pique holds La Liga president responsible after refereeing decisions go against Barcelona

The Spaniard felt his team were hard done by in terms of refereeing decisions in their past two matches

by Rohit Viswanathan News 09 Jan 2017, 16:03 IST

Pique bemused at the decision

What’s the Story?

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique might have gotten into some hot water after pointing at the La Liga president and directing vocal criticism towards him after last night’s draw against Villarreal.

The Catalans were held to a 1-1 scoreline which saw them fall further behind leaders Real Madrid and even slip to third in the table behind Sevilla who destroyed Real Sociedad 4-0 yesterday.

Pique was photographed pointing at the president and he supposedly said this after the game. “Did you see that? Yes you!” Here are the images of the incident

Pique pointing at the La Liga president and yelling

In case you didn’t know...

Barcelona have had misfortune with refereeing decisions recently and that frustration seems to be boiling over on the pitch. Pique’s off the pitch controversies are well documented and his theories on the La Liga being rigged has been brought to the attention of the media on several occasions.

If there was one player who lets his emotions spill over after disappointing results it would be Pique and his actions last night are not very surprising given his history.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona had a shout for a clear handball in the game against Villarreal and also had a case against Athletic Bilbao. Both those games ended in disappointment for Catalan fans and it has been a miserable week for the club.

Pique’s comments on La Liga president Javier Tebas is a result of apparent injustice against the Catalans. Tebas is a fan of Real Madrid which makes the matter even more controversial.

What’s next?

The La Liga committee is bound to investigate the matter which could mean a ban for the defender as well. It won;t be the first time Pique has found himself in such a situation. He also expresses several controversial views through social media

A spat with former Real Madrid Alvaro Arbeloa was a big headline grabber in 2016 and the club somehow seem to let his actions go unchecked. He is also the favourite for taking up the Barcelona presidency in the future which might be something the board probably needs to revisit after yesterday's events.

Sportskeeda’s take

Pique will probably escape scot free in this particular case but not without a warning. He has had clashes with officials before which has stirred up controversy but this does not seem like something that could end up being a very serious issue.

Considering the status Barcelona have in La Liga he might face a fine but will probably escape a ban.