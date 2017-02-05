Gerard Pique and Rafinha major doubts for Atletico Madrid clash; Sergio Busquets returns

Both players picked up injuries in Barcelona's last game

by Siddhant Lazar News 05 Feb 2017, 18:18 IST

Rafinha and Pique were injured in the La Liga clash against Athletic Bilbao

What’s the story?

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique hopes that both Gerard Pique and Rafinha will be fit in time for the Copa del Ray semi-final game against Atletico Madrid at Camp Now on Tuesday. While Pique was substituted in the first half against Athletic Bilbao with what seems to be an injury to his thigh, Rafinha was subbed off 10 minutes into the second half with a nasal injury.

The Catalan team’s manager had this to say about the duo’s injury situation: “I don't know if either of them will be back on Tuesday, that will depend on the medical team and the players themselves, but I hope they are.”

Sergio Busquets, on the other hand, should make his return against Atletico Madrid after he sprained his ankle ligaments during a Barcelona win on the 22nd of last month. The 28-year-old Spaniard has missed the last four games for Barcelona, but he was back in training on Friday, although he didn’t feature in their win against Athletic Bilbao.

In case you didn’t know...

Apart from Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta and Lucas Digne could also feature in the semi-final against Atletico on Tuesday. Iniesta, who has been out since the 19th of last month, with a calf injury, returned to training on Thursday, but did not feature in the 3-0 win on Saturday although he will be in contention for the semi-final.

Digne, on the other hand, injured his knee, and although he did play against Real Betis, he was left out of the squad for the first league of the semi-final. The French left-back too returned to with Sergio Busquets on Friday, and there’s a good chance of him playing against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

The heart of the matter...

As Barcelona go into the semi-finals with a 2-1 lead over Atletico Madrid, Luis Enrique will be concerned with the injury status of both Rafinha and Pique, as he stands to lose two first team players.

But given that Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, and Lucas Digne have recovered from their respective injuries, the Barcelona team have a few options in midfield and the left full-back position. None of the three returning players featured during the weekend against Bilbao, with Enrique opting to rest them as long as he could. With both Iniesta and Busquets missing the first leg of the semi-final, Enrique may play both the Spaniards during the second leg.

What’s next?

Barcelona go up against a tough Atletico Madrid side, before facing PSG a week later in the Champions League round of 16. Atletico, have lost only one game in their last five matches and that loss came against the Catalans in the first leg of the semi-final.

The Catalans, on the other hand, has won four out of their last five games.

Sportskeeda’s Take

With both Iniesta and Busquets back, Barcelona will have two players who have the ability to dictate games for them. The Barcelona defence has looked uncertain without Pique earlier in the season and that could be a concern for the Barcelona manager.