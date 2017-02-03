Gonzalo Higuain reveals why he likes Juventus more than Real Madrid

The former Real Madrid star feels very much at home at Juventus

Higuain has settled in very well at Juventus

What’s the story?

Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain has spoken about his time at both Real Madrid and Juventus. The Argentine striker had a decent spell at Real Madrid, but it was after he departed the Bernabeu that he has made a name for himself as one of the game’s premier strikers.

The 29-year-old has not forgotten his time at Real Madrid (although he does not remember it too fondly). Speaking to Radio Onda, Higuain said:

“Juve are like Real Madrid, they’re teams which teach you to win. However, the fans aren’t as demanding as at Real, it’s not in the culture of Juventus fans to whistle their own players.”

He also went on to say what impact the huge transfer fee (Juventus bought him for €90 million) had on him:

“The fact that the team sought me out and paid such a high clause can only make me proud.”

In case you didn’t know...

Higuain had a six-year spell at Real Madrid where he scored 121 goals in 264 games. However, with Benzema being preferred in attack, the Argentine was sold to Napoli where he broke the Serie A scoring record.

His impressive performances with Napoli led to Juventus breaking the bank to secure his services, At Juventus, Higuain has coped with the pressure beautifully and has already managed to score 18 goals in 26 appearances for the Old Lady.

The heart of the matter

While Real Madrid are one of the greatest clubs in the world, the fans attitudes on certain occasions leave a lot to be desired. The Madridistas are an incredibly demanding lot and have even resorted to booing their own club legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Iker Casillas. Recently, Karim Benzema has been at the receiving end and a number of questions have been raised about the Frenchman’s future at the club.

Also read: Keylor Navas reveals Cristiano Ronaldo is hurt when fans boo him

Higuain’s quotes show the amount of pressure Real Madrid players are under when they don the famous white shirt. The Argentine star has indicated quite clearly that he prefers the Juventus fans over the critical Madridistas.

Ronaldo was not impressed by the boos

What’s next?

Gonzalo Higuain will be looking forward to continuing his good form and guide Juventus to their sixth Scudetto in a row. Also, Higuain and co will be desperate for a good performance in the Champions League as well this season.

On the other hand, fans booing Real Madrid has not helped Los Blancos in their recent struggles. Club stalwarts like Zidane and Ramos have come forward and asked fans to stand by them during the tough times. It will be interesting to see if the Madridistas heed their advice and provide support to their stars in the future matches.

Also read: Sergio Ramos criticises Real Madrid fans for not showing enough support towards the team

Sportskeeda’s take

The fans are expected to stand behind their clubs during the good times and bad. Higuain’s quotes show that the Madridistas can be an extremely demanding lot and Zidane and the Real Madrid players will be hoping that the fans stand by them and inspire them to the La Liga title.