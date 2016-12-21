Grading the transfers 2016: Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s three new signings – Renato Sanches, manager Carlo Ancelotti, and Mats Hummels

4 league titles in 4 seasons; 3 Champions league semi-finals, 2 runners up and 1 Champions league title in the past 7 years and numerous other trophies in the past decade, Bayern Munich have confirmed their position as the most consistent powerhouse club of Europe.

Along with the change of managerial position, Bayern Munich also added to the strength of their squad. With a near perfect squad already at their disposal, Bayern only needed to make a couple of signings. After identifying the players, Bayern moved swiftly to sign Renato Sanches and Mats Hummels in a no-nonsense transfer window.

Here, we grade the signings made by Bayern Munich:

#1 Renato Sanches: (€35 million + € 45 million add-ons from Benfica)

At the start of the 2015-16 season, Renato Sanches was a nobody. Just another 18-year-old youngster playing for Benfica B, he was highly rated by his coaches but unknown to the footballing world. After 10 matches for Benfica B last season, he was called up to the senior squad, and he never looked back.

After his debut for the team at the end of October 2015, Sanches became a regular in no time. Even before he started his first match, Benfica became aware of his talent and signed him up on a 6 year contract with a release clause of €45 million.

On 25th November, he made it into the starting line-up for the very first time, and impressed at every opportunity, and soon became their most crucial player.

At the age of 18 and in his first season at the top level for a senior team, the Portuguese midfielder helped his team to the league title. He was also called up to the Portuguese National Team for the Euros 2016. Even though he wasn’t the first choice in the starting XI, he made his way into the starting XI by impressing in each game. From a player with no experience at the top level, the teenager became a national hero within a year as his crucial performances helped Portugal win the Euros.

With every European club looking to get him, Manchester United seemed the most likely destination. However, Bayern Munich decided to take hold of the situation and bought him for an extravagant €35 million with the possibility of the deal going as high as €80 million.

(Video Courtesy: FC Cunha YouTube Channel)

Bayern already boasts of one of the best midfields in the world which meant that the teenage sensation had a hard time settling into the squad. A vibrant box-to-box midfielder, Sanches is similar to team-mate Arturo Vidal, but Vidal is much more experienced and technically superior.

The Portuguese youngster’s passing has often been too sloppy for a player trying to push his way into the Bayern midfield and has so far failed to grab his chances which also have been quite limited.

But Bayern haven’t paid the humongous amount for him for immediate impact but for the talent he possesses. It would be unfair on him to be judged solely on his performances this season. With some of the best midfielders in the world to learn from and a healthy environment at the club, there is no reason why he would not go on to become a world class box midfielder one day.

Grade: B-

#2 Mats Hummels: ( € 35 Million from Borussia Dortmund)

Yet another season, yet another superstar signing from Borussia Dortmund for Bayern Munich. After Gotze and Lewandowski’s controversial transfers to the Bavarian club from Borussia Dortmund, it was the turn of the BVB’s captain.

The German international’s journey at Borussia Dortmund is well known. Having been rejected by Bayern at first, he joined BVB on loan during his initial season in the summer of 2008. Soon after some promising performances, his deal was made permanent. After struggling in mid table for a while, Klopp’s BVB went on to make history by winning two consecutive Bundesliga title’s over Bayern with Hummels playing an integral part.

Over the years, Hummels established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world. Being a midfielder during his early career, his passing range was amongst the very best. His lack of pace was an issue but he covered it well with immaculate decision making and intelligence.

After years of flirting with possible moves to big clubs like Manchester Utd and Barcelona, Hummels finally left BVB to join his old club, Bayern Munich. This has turned out to be quite a coup. Bayern have found a world class centre-back that they needed and Borussia’s defence has been abysmal this season without Hummels.

(Video Courtesy: Mathews Football YouTube Channel)

Within weeks of settling into his new club, the German has proven himself capable of leading the line at Bayern and has been their best defender this season. Out performing his partners during most occasions, Hummels has been extremely solid and dependable at the back. His distribution has also been crucial to Bayern’s gameplay.

With Boateng struggling this season, the former BVB captain has risen to the occasion. Without a doubt, Mats Hummels has been one of the best signings of this season.

Grade: A+