Write an Article

Grading the transfers: Borussia Dortmund

f

We take a look at the impact made by Dortmund's eight summer signings at the halfway stage of the 2016-17 Bundesliga season.

by Saketh Ayyagari @Sakethscribbles
  • Top 5 / Top 10
  • 25 Dec 2016, 17:34 IST
  • Updated : 27 Dec 2016, 05:04 IST
Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel has made eight signings in the summer to bolster the squad

Borussia Dortmund had one of the best transfer windows this summer in spite of losing attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Manchester United, midfield maestro Ilkay Gundogan to Manchester City and centre-half Mats Hummels to Bayern Munich.

The Black and Yellows made eight signings to go with the five departures and still managed to make a profit of about one million Euros. Further, the average age of the new entrants is 22.5 years compared to the average age of the departures which is 25.7 years.

Dortmund management deserves a special mention for planning the transfers in advance as only two of the eight transfers were made after July 1st. This indicates a clear train of thought and coherence between manager Thomas Tuchel and the transfer committee. However, the number of signings means Tuchel had the difficult task of incorporating the new signings into the first team.

So, without further ado, let us take a look at how the new signings have performed so far this season.

#1 Mikel Merino

Mikel Merino has found it difficult to get playing minutes at Dortmund

The first of the summer signings with the deal done in February, Merino was brought in with an eye on the future. He was signed from Spanish club Osasuna for €3.75 million where he made 67 appearances in all. During the same period, he won the 2015 UEFA European Championship with the Spain U-19 team in Greece.

Primarily a midfielder, he played as a centre-half in the pre-season for Dortmund. Merino has so far started in two games this season and both the appearances were in the centre-half position.

So, this could very well imply that Tuchel finds his game to be better suited for defence than in midfield.

Grade – N/A, played too little to assess

(Video Courtesy: WorldOfFootball HD YouTube Channel) 

Page 1 of 8 Next
Football Manchester City Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Osasuna Football Borussia Dortmund Football Eintracht Frankfurt FC Bayern Munich Football FC Nordsjaelland Football FC Augsburg Football Rennes Football Germany Football Portugal Football Spain Football Turkey Football Mario Gotze Marc Bartra Mats Hummels Marcel Schmelzer Ilkay Gundogan Andre Schurrle Matthias Ginter Sebastian Rode Henrikh Mkhitaryan Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Julian Weigl Ousmane Dembele Emre Mor MIkel Merino Raphael Guerreiro Sokratis Papastathopoulos Denmark France Germany Greece Portugal Spain FIFA World Cup EURO 2016 Bundesliga 2016-17 UEFA Champions League 2016-17 Thomas Tuchel Pep Guardiola slider
Fetching more content...