Have learnt a lot from Gianluca Zambrotta and co, says Delhi Dynamos star Chinglensana Singh

The Shillong Lajong youngster also spoke about learning from the likes of Florent Malouda and Ruben Gonzalez

Singh said that the ISL was a wonderful learning experience for him

Despite missing out on the final by the narrowest of margins, the Delhi Dynamos had a season to remember in the recently concluded third edition of the Indian Super League. The side from the national capital can draw great pride from their performances over the course of the campaign, as they played some sparkling football while allowing young Indian talent to flourish.

One such instance is the emergence of Chinglensana Singh Konsham, often referred to as Sana, who made 10 appearances for the Lions in defence and put in some impressive performances for his side. The 20-year old was a regular fixture in Gianluca Zambrotta’s defence and has emerged as a talent to watch out for in the coming years.

He has represented the national team at U19 level and was also a part of the Sheffield United U18 side, where he had gone on an exposure tour. Well built, strong in the air and comfortable with the ball, he has all the qualities to be a regular fixture in the national side. He spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda about his experience in the ISL and playing in the same team as the likes of Florent Malouda and Ruben Gonzalez.

Also Read: Sportskeeda Indian Football Awards: Top 10 Indian forwards of 2016

Singh said that the ISL was a wonderful learning experience for him and that he learnt a lot from his fellow Dynamos. He thanked the manager and support staff as well, for showing faith in his abilities and giving young players such as him a good run of games.

“I learnt a great deal from all my teammates, especially Ruben Gonzalez – who taught me how to defend better and improve my overall game. I am still in touch with the foreign players like Malouda, Tebar (Marcos) and Gadze (Richard),” he said.

“Our coach gave a lot of chances to young Indian players such as Kean Lewis, Milan Singh and myself, and showed great faith in us. I am indebted to the coach and the rest of the staff who worked hard to make sure that we give our best on the pitch,” added the defender, who will ply his trade for Shillong Lajong in the upcoming I-League season in January.

When asked about the major difference between playing in the I-League and the ISL, Singh replied that the ISL has a much more hectic schedule and requires players to be more stringent in their routines. He said, “The ISL has taught us the importance of taking good care of our bodies. With a new match every few days, we have to eat well and sleep well to ensure we can give our 100 per cent.”