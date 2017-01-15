Henrikh Mkhitaryan turned down Liverpool move because of Jurgen Klopp

The Armenian rejected the move from the English giants and moved to Borussia Dortmund, then managed by Jurgen Klopp.

by nishant.jayaram News 15 Jan 2017, 17:54 IST

Mkhitaryan has been in good form for Manchester United, lately

What’s the story?

Manchester United attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan has revealed that he turned down a move to rivals Liverpool in 2013, as quoted from the Daily Mail. The Armenian caught the interest of then Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers, when he was plying his trade at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Rodgers had planned to play the nimble attacker with Luis Suarez and Steven Gerrard at Liverpool, “I spoke two or three times on the phone to Brendan Rodgers. He was saying he really wanted me and that I’d get to play with Luis Suarez and Steven Gerrard.

In case you didn’t know...

Mkhitaryan was impressive in his 3-year spell at the Ukranian side, where he scored 44 goals in 106 appearances and provided 24 assists. His superb showing led to a bid from current Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, who was the then manager of German side, Borussia Dortmund.

He continued his superb form at the German club, scoring 41 goals and assisting 49 goals, which led to a big-money move to Manchester United.

The heart of the matter

The Armenian revealed that Rodgers had enquired about his availability and also had conversations with him about how he would line up in the Liverpool team.

But, he has now revealed that he turned down the offer because he was unsure of a move to the Premier League and thought that the gulf between the Ukranian League and the Premier League was too big.

"Half of me thought I had to go there, the other half was not so confident, that the gap to the Premier League might be too big for a skinny player from the Ukrainian league,” said the Red Devils attacker to Daily Mail.

The current United player said that he accepted the offer from Dortmund because of the brilliant reputation that Klopp has of training and grooming young players.

What’s next?

Mkhitaryan’s Manchester United career did not have the best of starts, but after a string of good performances, he has become an important member of the Red Devils’ first-team.

His next task would be to help United defeat arch rivals Liverpool in today’s clash against the Jurgen Klopp-managed side.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The Armenian's decision to reject a move to Liverpool was a smart move as the gulf in class between the Premier League and the Ukranian league is vast. He also became a complete player under Klopp at Dortmund and earned a much-deserved move to Manchester United.

Tweet speak

Klopp: "Mkhitaryan combines technical ability and tempo. It's rare. He's a good finisher with a great attitude. He's a world class player." — Manchester United (@ManUtdUpdates_) January 13, 2017

Mkhitaryan: "The first time I stepped out at Old Trafford, I literally had goosebumps come up on my arm." #MUFC — Devils Latest (@Devils_Latest) January 15, 2017