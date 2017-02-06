High intensity key for Atletico to beat Barcelona in King's Cup

by Reuters News 06 Feb 2017, 23:28 IST

Football Soccer - Atletico Madrid v Leganes - Spanish La Liga Santander - Vicente Calderon stadium, Madrid, Spain, 04/02/17 Atletico Madrid's coach Diego "Cholo" Simeone reacts during the match. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

MADRID (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid will have to win at Barcelona's Nou Camp for the first time in a decade on Tuesday if they are to reach the King's Cup final.

The only way for that to happen, coach Diego Simeone says, is for his players to deliver a high-intensity game in order to overturn a 2-1 semi-final first-leg deficit and eliminate holders Barca.

Atletico are aiming for their first Cup final appearance since the 2012-13 campaign, when they won it.

"The only result that would satisfy me is to reach the final," Simeone told Monday's news conference. "We need to play with the same high intensity we have shown at certain times of the season."

Atletico were on the back foot last week after goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi gave Barca a 2-0 lead in the first leg, though a strong second-half display and an Antoine Griezmann strike gave Simeone's side a glimmer of hope.

Having not won at Barcelona since Feb. 5 2006, Atletico need two goals to progress.

"The reality is that we are facing a very strong team when playing at home," Simeone said. "The best in the world, probably. They will be ready for our high pressing and prepared to hit us on the counter-attack."

Barca won 3-0 at home to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday despite resting six players ahead of Tuesday's game against Atletico.

"The way they have prepared for the game by resting six players at the weekend, I expect the best Barca," Simeone said.

Atletico will not have team captain Gabi for the game because of suspension and Ghana international Thomas has been tipped to replace him in midfield.

"Gabi is the heart of the team," Simeone said. "We hope we can overcome his absence. Thomas is an option to consider."

Atletico veteran forward Fernando Torres, whose two goals earned Atletico their last win at Barca, could get his second consecutive start on Tuesday.

Torres scored both goals in Saturday's 2-0 home triumph over Leganes which kept Atletico in fourth place in La Liga on 39 points.

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia; Editing by Clare Fallon)