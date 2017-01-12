Video: How Thomas Muller used his passport to avoid the media

Bayern Munich superstar Thomas Muller is well known for his off-field antics, albeit not in a way of a Mario Balotelli or a Serge Aurier. The fact of the matter being – Muller is a great character both on and off the field and fans love him. Be it his hilarious dance at a Bayern Munich party, or mocking his friends and teammates on the pitch or during an event, Muller has done it all.

This is what Muller did when he walked out at the Munich airport:

Einfach überragend - Typisch Thomas Müller pic.twitter.com/ZXicXRWDrw — Sky Sport News HD (@SkySportNewsHD) January 11, 2017

Well, the German striker has managed to do it again. While returning from Bayern Munich’s mid-season training trip to Qatar, Muller pulled off the most ingenious stunt to avoid the journalists waiting for him at the Munich airport. Muller came out of the arrival appearing to be speaking with someone on his phone as he made his way past the awaiting media.

However, there was something odd about his phone as it appeared green in colour and on closer inspection it came to the fore that the 26-year-old had actually used his passport to sneak his way out of the airport without having to answer the questions by journalists – seemingly about his Bayern Munich future which has been the subject of much speculation due to his lack of playing time. England has emerged as a possible destination for the German superstar.

