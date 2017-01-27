I-League 2016/17: Chennai City FC ready to rumble against Aizawl FC

The home side find themselves at the wrong end of the table, having garnered just a single point from four outings.

by AIFF Media Preview 27 Jan 2017, 18:53 IST

A tough test awaits Chennai City FC as Mizoram- based Aizawl FC come calling for the round five Hero I-League clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai on Saturday (January 28, 2017).

The home side find themselves at the wrong end of the table, having garnered just a single point from four outings in what is their maiden campaign in the country’s premier football league. On the other hand, Khalid Jamil’s team have been on a roll, winning their last 3 games after drawing the opening encounter against Kingfisher East Bengal.

But Khalid Jamil is not getting carried away with their strong start to the season and he prefers to stay focused before taking on Chennai City.

“Talking about this game, we are playing a solid team under Robin Charles Raja. I saw them play last game against Mohun Bagan. They played well. We’re not taking this game lightly. We will play a normal game,” he said.

“I’ve seen all their matches that were telecast. They played good football. Strong defensively, experienced players. Good players and they have mature senior Indian players. It will not be an easy game,” he further added.

Chennai City coach Robin Charles Raja, on the other hand, admitted that scoring goals have been a concern for his side. “With Khalid’s experience, they (Aizawl) look a threat. We will definitely do well. Goals are a problem and we need them. But we are getting better.”

Chennai City put in a terrific performance in the last game against Mohun Bagan where they stretched them all the way before Sony Norde scored a late winner. Robin Charles Raja felt that his team are getting better after every game.

“The boys are coming together after playing together. We played a good game. We are worried about the results. Hopefully tomorrow, we can get the result we want.”

But, in what is a blow to them, captain Dharmaraj Ravanan is still awaiting a positive nod from the medical team.

“Ravanan was injured against Mohun Bagan. He’s getting better and we’ll wait for the physio’s report before taking a call.”

Aizawl FC have no injury concerns and have a full-fledged squad to choose from for the game. Khalid Jamil’s side has been very well organised at the back this season and could be another stumbling block for Chennai City FC.

The South Indian team will bank on the home factor to give them an edge against the Mizoram-based team. In addition to that, their two Brazilian forwards, Charles de Souza and Marcos Tank, seem to be gelling well.

It promises to be another intriguing clash which might see Chennai gain vital points or Aizawl continue their unbeaten start in their second season of I-League.

Kick-off is at 07:05 pm and the game will be telecast live on Ten 2.