I-League 2016/17: Will Harmanjot Singh Khabra rue his move to Bengaluru FC?

After the final whistle blew at the Tilak Maidan, Churchill Brothers players were exulting for their first win of the season. But for Bengaluru FC, it signalled the end of yet another disappointing ninety minutes on the field. With two back to back defeats, it was not a happy welcome for their Spanish coach Albert Roca. But someone who would be more disappointed is 29-year old Harmanjot Singh Khabra.

Probably, it was part gumption and part disappointment that compelled him to sign for champions Bengaluru FC. With a set squad and the right mix of youth and experience, it was a safe bet for the experienced midfielder to land his debut I-League trophy. But after 5 rounds in the current season, he might be left ruing his move.

Bengaluru FC occupy the 4th position with 9 points after 5 games. East Bengal, meanwhile are second in the table having secured 10 points from 4 matches. This piece of statistics hides much more than it reveals but it definitely questions the astuteness of the decision of Khabra.

The Tata Football Academy graduate had been a thoroughbred East Bengal player till last season, donning the captain’s armband. It was at East Bengal where he rose to prominence and was soon an integral part of the Red and Gold brigade. However, the elusive I-League trophy hurt the Punjab lad and he decided to part ways after being with the Kolkata giants after seven seasons.

It is still a long way to go but the former Sporting Clube de Goa man must be having that little voice within his head asking the question.

What if it is East Bengal who manage to clinch the trophy this time? The fear of not making it this time with his new club might just start to creep its nefarious head.

That would pain the veteran of the Calcutta maidan. Bengaluru FC are a good side with quality players all around the pitch. But the urge of the Red and Gold players will be at its zenith as this may be the last season of the conventional I-League.

Was it a mistake by Khabra to switch allegiance at this juncture of his career?

Harmanjot Singh Khabra was a real fan favourite at East Bengal

It is a debatable issue but the East Bengal loyalists would not flinch before answering the same in the affirmative.

“He is 29 now. He could have stayed back till the rest of his career and gone home as an East Bengal legend.” Such opinions can be heard in the alleys of the East Bengal para of the opinionated Bengali in Kolkata.

“I could never imagine myself wearing any other jersey than East Bengal,” comes the honest confession from the Bengaluru FC man.

At East Bengal, the experienced manager Trevor James Morgan is back. It was under the Englishman’s tutelage that Khabra went on to scale unforeseen success with the Kolkata club. The understanding which Khabra had with Morgan is beyond reproach. To foster the same with the Spanish coach Albert Roca will take time. Being on the wrong side of 20, Khabra, however, has a limited window to make it big with his new club.

Morgan has the Midas’ touch and that is evident from the imperious away wins for East Bengal. Bengaluru FC are struggling to get their combination right this season. They have always banked upon the exuberance of youth and the adroitness of the senior players.

This time, however, the likes of Udanta Singh, Alwyn George and Mandar Rao have wilted, when the going has got tough. On the other hand, Sunil Chhetri, Eugeneson Lyngdoh are yet to get back to their stride. Consequently, it has been a tetchy start for Khabra’s new club.

He could have carried on as the captain of East Bengal and earned a permanent place in the hearts of millions of Red and Gold faithful. One cannot deny the essential role he played during his 7-year long stint with the side. Khabra's time at the club saw East Bengal beat their own record of having won six successive Calcutta Football League titles, after which he was handed the captain's armband for the 2014 season.

It was here that Khabra learnt the art of coping with the pressure of the ardent fans and meeting their expectations every time he put on the Red and Gold jersey. His stay in Kolkata saw him man seven positions in a single game, thereby earning him the tag of the ultimate utility player.

Amidst many fond memories, he chose to stick with missing I-League trophy and moved down south. As an East Bengal fan, one would always wish him the best irregardless of the club he plays for. Howver, it is with a heavy heart that we wish he would have stayed back and brought home the trophy, instead of going down hunting for the same.