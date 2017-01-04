I-League 2017: 5 players who will be vital for Mohun Bagan this season

Mohun Bagan are one of the favourites to win the I-league this season.

Can Mohun Bagan reclaim their crown?

Mohun Bagan will be looking to regain the I-league trophy from the hands of Bengaluru FC going into the new season of the I-league starting 7 January. Sanjoy Sen’s Green and Maroon brigade have been top performers in Indian football for the past couple of seasons alongside Bengaluru FC. Though they missed out on the I-League to BFC by just two points last season, Jeje and Co. managed to lift the coveted Federation Cup for the Mariners.

The Green and Maroon Brigade have assembled a solid team ahead of the league, with them successfully retaining their star players in Sony Norde and Jeje Lalpekhlua. The Mariners have also roped in the services of Darryl Duffy, a former Hull City and Swansea City player to lead the attack for Sanjoy Sen’s men, while also having added important defensive reinforcements with the likes of Eduardo and Anas Edathodika.

The Mariners should be in the mix for the title race with Sanjoy Sen having had a couple of years to set up his core team according to his liking and having performed well in the past seasons.

Here we take a look at five Mohun Bagan players who could prove to be the difference through the season as they look to lift this year’s I-League trophy.

Honourable mentions: Katsumi Yusa, Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika

#1 Debjit Majumder

Nicknamed ‘Savejit”, Debjit Majumdar has becoma a fan favourite amongst the Mohun Bagan fans

One of the most crucial cogs in the Mohun Bagan machine will be Debjit Majumder. The Indian international has had a terrific season with Atletico de Kolkata, to say the least. Having started almost every match for the Kolkata-based franchise in the ISL, Debjit consistently put on one solid performance after another as he guided Atletico to their second ISL glory in three years.

Debjit has impressed at Mohun Bagan and in the I-league too, as his stellar performances between the sticks earned him the best goalkeeper award of the I-League last season as he helped Mohun Bagan finish runners-up behind Bengaluru FC.

A cool customer and a brilliant shot stopper, Debjit has evolved leaps and bounds since breaking into the Green and Maroons first team in 2015. Though often criticised for his command in the penalty box during set pieces, Debjit has silenced his critics by putting match-winning displays in this year's ISL and will be essential as the last line of defence for Bagan behind central defenders Eduardo and Anas.