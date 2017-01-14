I-League 2017 - Bengaluru FC 2-0 Chennai City - 5 talking points

Two second half goals by the champions gave them all three points.

by Somesh Chandran Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jan 2017, 21:33 IST

Chennai City held on for long but two quick goals gave the home team the 3 points (Image Courtesy: IBTimes)

Bengaluru FC managed to secure a tough fought 2-0 victory over Chennai City in Saturday’s I-League encounter. Roby Norales and CK Vineeth scored in the final fifteen minutes of the match as Albert Roca’s men continued their flawless start to the tournament.

#1 Bengaluru attack but Karanjit delayed the inevitable

The new kids on the block – Chennai City came into this match on the back of a draw against fellow newbies, Minerva. You’d think that would have bolstered their confidence. But the reigning champions ran riot in the first half. The only and the most important thing missing was a goal.

From the get go, Bengaluru’s players looked extremely confident on the ball. They created a host of chances but Chennai’s keeper, Karanjit Singh bailed them out on numerous occasions.

The visitors looked helpless and sat deep in their own half for the entire opening 45 minutes. Daniel, Udanta and Chhetri took turns to test the keeper but to no avail. Characterized by penetration, quick interplay, and a tight defence – Bengaluru executed their strategy to perfection but a goal remained elusive.