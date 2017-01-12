I-League 2017: Bengaluru FC sign Sandesh Jhingan

by Sumedh News 12 Jan 2017, 13:13 IST

Sandesh Jhingan will now be seen donning a blue shirt for the 2017 season (Image Courtesy: Bengaluru FC facebook)

What's the story?

I-League is underway with the elite Indian clubs battling it out against one another to emerge as the country's champion at the end of the season. Bengaluru FC are the reigning Indian champions and are looking to make it two in a row after their successful 2016 which included a run to the AFC Cup final.

According to the club's official website and social media accounts, Sandesh Jhingan has accepted a deal with the Blues and is set to ply his trade with the Indian champions for the 2017 season.

In case you didn't know...

In May last year, Jhingan joined struggling I-League side DSK Shivajians on loan from Kerala Blasters for the 2015-16 season. The Chandigarh-born versatile defender started his youth career at St. Stephen's Football Academy before signing for United Sikkim in the second division of I-League.

He then joined Rangdajied United before agreeing to a move to Mumbai FC. Jhingan came into recognition after a stellar season with Kerala Blasters in 2014 for which he won the 'Emerging Player of the Year’ award in the ISL.

The heart of the matter

DSK Shivajians were also in the race for the defender but the player opted to play finally for the AFC Cup finalists. Jhingan is an experienced Indian national team player at a young age and is set to solidify Albert Roca's backline.

Alongside Juanan and John Johnson, Jhingan is expected to play in a back three for the Blues this season. Despite making his senior I-League debut in 2013, Jhingan is yet to win a club trophy. Rumours have it that DSK were the favourites to sign the Kerala Blasters man but opted out of the deal once they signed experienced Indian defender, Gouramangi Singh.

What next?

Bengaluru FC might have all but assured their I-League crown for 2017 with the signing of Sandesh Jhingan. The 23-year-old is one of the most sought after defenders in India and the Blues have done a stellar job in acquiring his services.

Along with Jhingan, Bengaluru FC have also signed exciting Indian players in the form of Harmanjot Khabra, Sena Ralte and Lenny Rodriguez.

Sportskeeda's take

Jhingan, who can play as a centre-back and also on the flanks is a brilliant signing by manager Albert Roca. The Blues now have one of the household names of Indian football in their ranks which will help them grow and gain a widespread support in India.