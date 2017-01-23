I-League 2017: East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC - Rating the Players

We take a look at how the players fared in the latest clash of the heavyweights.

The Poster unveiled by the East Bengal Ultras ahead of the game (Picture Courtesy I League Media)

East Bengal came back from behind to beat defending champions Bengaluru FC at the Barasat stadium. The home team were the deserving winners after going behind to a CK Vineeth goal, but they bit back through an Ivan Bukenya’s goal from a well-worked corner.

The Red and Yellow Brigade were the better side in the second half, beating Bengaluru FC’s high defensive line multiple times. But, Trinidadian striker Willis Plaza couldn’t take advantage of the opportunities which fell to him.

Ultimately, it was former Blues striker who won the League with Bengaluru FC, Robin Singh who put one past Amrinder Singh to send the Barasat stadium into delirium. There were obviously a few very good performances from both sides, and a few not so good, so here they are.

East Bengal Starting Lineup (Picture Courtesy I League Media)

East Bengal Players

Rehenesh TP

Rehenesh had a comfortable game, much more comfortable than he would have thought it would be when he went to sleep last night. He made a brilliant save from Euegeneson’s volley just before the half time to keep the score to 1-1.

His distribution though, left a lot to the imagination. He gave the ball away way to easily for Trevor Morgan to sleep well at night.

Rating - 6

Rahul Bheke

Rahul unexpectedly had a very easy game although he didn’t produce one of those displays where he runs up and down the right-hand side. But, Sunil Chhetri didn’t get much purchase apart from a couple of long distance shots.

He made a lovely headed clearance around the 55th minute when he diverted a cross from Lenny Rodrigues from an onrushing Sunil Chhetri. That is a job well done.

Rating – 7

Ivan Bukenya

Awarded the Man of the Match award, and rightly so. He was a beast at the back, he won every ball in the box against CK Vineeth (who by the way is very good in the air).

He defended his side’s left-hand side brilliantly, the same side from which Bengaluru FC scored three goals last game against Mumbai FC. His goal was the easiest of finishes, but he had to be there. Two goals already this season.

Nothing like a central defender who scores important goals from time to time.

Rating - 9

Gurwinder Singh

He also had a quiet-ish game, which is especially surprising. On paper, he would have been a weakling, and I have absolutely no doubt that the Bengaluru FC staff would have pointed that out ahead of the game.

He made a brilliant last-ditch tackle to deny CK Vineeth a goal in the fifteenth minute. Apart from that, I have no recollection of him playing in the game, and that I guess is a good thing.

Rating - 6

Narayan Das

Bengaluru FC’s best player in the first two games was Udanta Singh, and with East Bengal playing a narrow midfield three, Narayan Das had to take care of Udanta Singh and ex-East Bengal man Harmanjot Khabra.

He did that, and then did some more. He marked Udanta out of the game, and when his replacement Roby Norales came on, he did the same to him. No wonder he’s Constantine number one.

Rating - 8

Nikhil Poojary

One of the two U-22 players in the East Bengal squad. With Avinash Ruidas doing his best impression of a drunken Irishman, his starting place is assured. If there were any questions on whether he would get into the team on merit, he put them to rest.

He was brilliant with the ball throughout the game, playing good balls down the line, and getting back to held Rahul with Sunil Chhetri. He should have ideally got an assist (at the least), but Plaza wasn’t in the mood.

Probably should have scored when put in by Mehtab Hossain put him through, but his attempted dink/shot/touching the ball with his feet was straight at Amrinder Singh.

Rating – 7

Mehtab Hossain

As always, feisty. Riled up Sunil Chhetri quite unnecessarily with a little poke at the back, and put himself under pressure against Eugeneson Lyghdoh. Thankfully for him, Bengaluru FC went off the boil in the second half.

He broke the lines brilliantly for a pass for Poojary, but the wide man couldn’t capitalise on the ball. Went off to an injury, and East Bengal fans will be hoping and praying that he’s back as soon as humanly possible.

Rating- 6.5

Wedson Anselme

Ohh Wedson, why do you hold onto the ball for that long? He isn’t a striker, he isn’t a number 10, he isn’t a winner, and neither is he a midfielder. Can we see Rowllin from next game please?

Rating - 5

Lalrindika Ralte

To be honest, I was really surprised to see him given the armband ahead of Mehtab Hossain. But, he played quite well. He has a brilliant left-foot and he is an honest player.

His interplay with Wedson for the goal was a good, and the cross was pin-point. Should have been booked for the tackle from behind from Eugeneson in the first half, but well, being a nice guy helps. There was a brilliant ball over the top for Willis Plaza in the second half, but nothing really came off that.

Rating – 6.5

Willis Plaza

39’ Nutmegs Juanan, but should have finished.

62’ Should have scored

66’ Should have scored

75’ Should not have held on to the ball for that long, with two men up with him

81’ Should have scored

93’ Should have scored.

Those are my unedited/unadulterated notes on the Trinidadian. Well, one of those games I guess.

Rating - 6

Ildar Amirov

I honestly didn’t see him touch the ball. Honestly. Only noticed that he was playing when Robin Singh came on for him.

Rating - 4

Robin Singh

Boy, he looked up for the game. He worked hard, recovered the ball up the field. He probably slowed down too soon for his chance around the 55th minute but ended up with a good shot at the end. That set the tone for the second half.

His dink/shot was lovely and would have been something if that went in. He scored the winning goal (obviously) and pounded the East Bengal logo. Football, I so love you.

Rating- 8

Rowllin Borges

Slotted into Mehtab’s position when he went off. Did nothing of note, and neither did Bengaluru FC. So cheers.

Rating - NA