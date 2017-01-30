I-League 2017: Five Talking Points from Round 5

We look at the talking points from the latest round of fixtures.

Sony Norde vying for the ball with Nirmal Chhetri

The I-League has finally started to heat up, and the 5th Round of fixtures threw its own range of surprises to the world. Mohun Bagan's winning streak was finally halted at the hands of a capable DSK Shivajians who were unlucky to come out from the game only with a point.

Bengaluru FC were handed their second loss in their second consecutive away game at the hands of Churchill Brothers, as the Blues go away to play at AFC Champions League. Shillong Lajong picked up their second win at home, and are finally looking like a team Thangboi Singto would like to see.

Chennai City FC picked up their first win in the I-League, thanks to their Brazillian striking duo of Tank and Charles. East Bengal though were, undoubtedly, the team of the round, as their strikers made hay of Minerva’s defence scoring five past the men from the North.

Here are the five talking points from the round.

#1 Mohun Bagan are too dependent on Sony Norde

Mohun Bagan have undoubtedly built their team around their talisman Sony Norde, and rightly so, given the things he can do from that left wing position. But, what happens when he has an off day? Or when he comes up against a right-back good enough to culture the Haitian? The Green and Maroon Brigade lose the plot, that’s what happens.

On Tuesday, Sony Norde was thwarted by an inspired Nirmal Chhetri as the DSK Shivajians thwarted the Mohun Bagan front four with a back five of their own. The much maligned forwards were starved of service, and could only fashion a handful of half chances.

Not getting the better of Nirmal Chhetri or Kima (who was backing up the right-back), the Haitian winger decided to pass back or go down the line instead of cutting inside to his favourite right foot. That reduced the wide man to crosses with his left foot, not something he boasts about to his friends.

That brings us to the question, does a team having players like Daryl Duffy, Katsumi Yusa and Jeje as forwards be so dependent on one man? Sanjoy Sen, please work on that Plan B.