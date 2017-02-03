I-League 2017: Minerva Punjab look forward to hurl depleted Mumbai FC

Minerva are currently at the bottom of the league table.

by AIFF Media Preview 03 Feb 2017, 17:27 IST

Revamped Minerva Punjab FC look to win their first game against the wounded Mumbai FC as they lock horns at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana tomorrow (February 4, 2017).

When asked about Minerva being at the bottom of the table and if he could add more points on the table for the team, Surinder Singh stated, “Boys played their heart out and deserved to win in the last match. They are prepared to win tomorrow. We are working for three points. The boys are ready for the Mumbai FC challenge.”

On being asked whether the goal drought could be cured before next match, Surinder Singh commented, “We got chances in the game. Victor, David and Ivan Filatov all got chances to score. But the ball wasn’t put at the back of the net. Kareem had a good shot on target, but it was saved. We’re working on our striking force if we could add someone to score goals.

“Loveday will be back with Kareem. It will be a good pair. They did some really good defending in the previous game.

We hope they will come stronger in the next game”, Surinder Singh added.

When Krishna Pandit, the boy from Punjab was asked about his first I-League experience, He exuded, “I’ve played in two games and both were against Big teams. I’m learning many good things from our coach and the team. It all depends on the coach, and depending on my position and performance to enhance my experience.”

Mumbai FC coach Santosh Kashyap, on being asked about not having a great record in the previous games and if he would opt for all out attack, or defend and come into game, said, “Yes, Off course we are coming with three defeats, it put us under pressure and we’ll surely try to win three points”.

Surinder Singh added more, “Last time there was a good crowd. Boys played well last time. I expect more people to come and motivate our boys to perform well. With home support, they can get three points tomorrow as well. I request our Punjabi sisters and brothers to come and watch the game and back the team”.

Santosh Kashyap referred to a sudden plunge in Mumbai FC’s form and tomorrow’s match is going to be a real test for their character.

“We had a great victory against a Well balanced side DSK Shivajians. Our downfall started after our defeats against big teams. Now it’s tough to face a new team like Minerva Punjab FC, fighting side. We lost to them in the DSK cup in Pune previously.”

Meanwhile, he informed that Thoi Singh is not available for the next two games due to personal reason along with Victorino, who injured himself in the previous match.

Hitesh Sharma, who hails from Jalandhar, went on saying that he was part of Chandigarh football academy, who then moved to TFA and then he had a chance to play in Mumbai and this is the start of his career.

About the ground conditions, Santosh Kashyap firstly congratulated the owner Ranjit Bajaj for bringing football to Punjab.

“Earlier, Punjab had hosted great teams. I congratulate Minerva Punjab FC for providing an opportunity for the local talents. But when new setup comes, challenges are bound to pop up. The ground is definitely a concern, Minerva should try to improve the pitch”, Kashyap concluded.