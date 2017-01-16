I-League 2017: Shivajians desperate to open account against debutants Chennai City

Neither team is yet to taste victory this season.

by Press Release Preview 16 Jan 2017, 22:07 IST

Dave Rogers will look to put points on board after a poor start to their campaign

DSK Shivajians will host Chennai City Football Club in their second home fixture of Hero I-League 2016-17 at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune tomorrow (January 17, 2017). Both sides come into the match on the back of a defeat, as the home side lost 1-2 to Kingfisher East Bengal and Chennai City were at the receiving end of a 0-2 loss against reigning champions Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium.

Chennai City coach Robin Charles Raja looks ahead to this fixture optimistically and doesn’t hide his emotions, “There are no suspensions. We’ve come into this match with lots of positivity. Hopefully, we win tomorrow’s match.”

He added, “We want to play a positive football. Even though we were defensive in our last match (against Bengaluru FC), we are intent on playing positive football.”

When Raja was asked about how the team is coping with the results, he told, “Since we were pushed into the water, we have to swim. We want to be safe.” Elaborating on the same, Chennai City coach mentioned, “The journey back to the Hero I-League has been quick. But we have adapted to it well. We have to put the players of Tamil Nadu on the national map and most of the players are locally based and also the foreign players are based in our state.”

Talking about the team, Chennai City manager Raja expressed,“We have a young president, who has a lot of passion for the game and the club for the past 3 years, earlier in the local league. It is more like Chennai City will bring in more players based on the state and the city, and known as the real Chennai.”

Meanwhile, DSK Shivajians Manager Dave Rogers expressed, “Tomorrow is another big game, and there are no easy games in the league as I have said before. We are looking forward to it and welcoming Chennai City FC to the Balewadi. We are disappointed with the two results we have had.”

DSK Shivajians’ Shane McFaul told that despite the results not going their way, the side remains positive, “We have played well in both the matches. We will take the positive from the matches, work hard every single day and we will be looking to put that right tomorrow.

Rogers added to the team’s position, “We are building each block from the bottom, one step at a time. Results may be are not going our way, but I know with the players we have, and the confidence these players we have, we can turn the work on the training pitch to the field.”

The match is slated to kick off at 07:00 PM tomorrow and it’ll be aired live on Ten 2.