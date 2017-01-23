I-League 2017: Table toppers Mohun Bagan cautious ahead of DSK clash

The Mariners have picked up all 12 points from their opening 4 fixtures.

by AIFF Media Preview 23 Jan 2017, 19:37 IST

Can DSK stop the juggernaut that is Mohun Bagan?

DSK Shivajians welcome table toppers Mohun Bagan in a mid-week Hero I-League fixture at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune tomorrow (January 24, 2017).

Mohun Bagan coach Sanjoy Sen isn’t taking their opponents lightly at all, “What we have seen of DSK Shivajians is that they are a team of good, experienced players along with some promising young Indian players.”

Sen added, “When you play an away game in this league, it is not easy. When we played Chennai City FC last time, it was not an easy game.”

With four wins out of four, the away side come into the game in high spirits, as coach Sen speaks about the run, “Every match is tough and we have to fight really hard to earn three points.”

“When you are with East Bengal or Mohun Bagan, the pressure will be there. But to win a championship, you have to win as many games possible, be it at your the home or away. So our focus will be to gain maximum points in every match we play,” expressed Sanjoy Sen.

Sen mentioned that he does not hover around the points table much as to whether other teams are losing points or not, “What we (Mohun Bagan) is doing is important for us. There will be ups and downs. There will be losses, draws. But what we are going to do is the most important thing.”

Coach Sen rounded-up his team’s run in the league suggesting, “Performance viz. we have been consistent, but we are to improve in our attack and defence.”

Home side DSK Shivajians lost vital two points in the last I-League match against Churchill Brother FC Goa. Coach Dave Rogers expressed, “It is good that the games are coming thick and fast, as the preparation goes well.”

Speaking of Mohun Bagan, Rogers lauded his opponents whole-heartedly, “Currently the team is at the top of the table. They are another traditionally big I-League club and have had the best start to the season.”

Rogers remains very optimistic about tomorrow’s match and suggests that DSK Shivajians will play their heart out to stage an upset against the Mariners.

“It is another big test for our players. But a test we are looking forward to and one which our players will relish when they play against Mohun Bagan”, Rogers concluded on a positive note.

The match is scheduled at 07:00 PM and it’ll be telecast live on Ten 2.