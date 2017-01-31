I-League 2017: Team of the Week, Gameweek 5

Only two East Bengal players make the team despite the Bengal giants claiming a 5-0 win.

@VIceman10 by Virendra Karunakar Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jan 2017, 10:24 IST

Debjit has been extremely solid in between the posts for Mohun Bagan

East Bengal scored five against minnows Minerva Punjab in round five of the 2017 I-League to power themselves to the top of the table, where they sit level on points with their bitter rivals Mohun Bagan, ahead on goal difference.

It proved to be crucial in a round where their two closest rivals suffered setbacks, in the process allowing them to take full advantage. Here we look at the players that made the team of the round through their fantastic performances.

There were goals aplenty in this round with plenty of forwards playing starring roles, so we go with a 3-4-3 formation.

GK: Debjit Majumder (Mohun Bagan)

Bagan could only muster a point from their pre-Republic Day visit to DSK Shivajians after a 0-0 draw. Despite upping the tempo and going close to breaking the deadlock in the second half, the Mariners looked sluggish for much of the match and Shivajians were the better side for the most part.

That they entered the second half still having not conceded can be attributed to some fine work from Debjit, who once more produced a fine display between the sticks. Coming off his line quickly to intercept some dangerous attacks as well as making fine saves to deny Shivajians forwards Kim Song-Yeong and Lallianzuala Chhangte, Debjit proved to be a key reason why his team went into half-time, level.