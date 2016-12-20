I-League: Bengaluru FC sign Sena Ralte, Mandar Rao Dessai and Arindam Bhattacharya

Bengaluru FC’s new signings (L-R) Desai, Bhattacharya and Ralte (Image courtesy of BFC)

Defending I-League champions Bengaluru FC have announced three more signings this week after acquiring the services of Sena Ralte, Mandar Rao Dessai and Arindam Bhattacharya. All three transfers are season-long loan deals. Following the transfers of midfielders Lenny Rodrigues and Harmanjot Khabra, this takes the total number of transfers to five so far.

Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte, also known as Sena Ralte, is an experienced left-back who previously played for Royal Wahingdoh and DSK Shivajians in the I-League. The 28-year-old has also played in the Indian Super League, winning the competition in 2015 with Chennaiyin FC before playing for Mumbai City in the 2016 edition. He was an integral part of the Mumbai side that topped the table before falling in the semis.

Mandar Rao Desai is a young, exciting winger who has played all his football in Goa – either with Dempo in the I-League or FC Goa in the ISL. He was also part of the India-Goa squad that won the gold medal in the 2014 Lusofonia Games.

While he impressed in the 2015 season as Goa went all the way to the final and finished as runners-up, the 2016 edition was not his best as Goa finished dead last. However, his potential gives Roca a lot to work with ahead of the new season.

“Bengaluru FC is the right club for any footballer and I’m surrounded by some great players here,” Desai told the club’s official website. “I’m looking forward to pulling on the Blue shirt and linking up with them.”

Arindam Bhattacharya is expected to give Amrinder Singh competition to stand between the sticks. Having spent many years with Churchill Brothers, even winning the league with the Goan outfit, Bhattacharya said he was looking to be part of a team competing for titles again.

“I wanted to be part of a team that’s always competing for trophies and I wouldn’t see why anyone would look beyond Bengaluru FC,” he said. “The club is doing so many things right and it’s an atmosphere I wanted to be part of.

“Also, it gives me a chance to test myself given Amrinder and Ralte are fine ’keepers. I’ll know at the end of the season whether this move was the right one or not.”

Lalthuammawia Ralte has been the second choice goalkeeper for the Bengaluru side following a string of errors while Amrinder has been the undisputed number one, even winning the Best Goalkeeper of I-League award last season.

Roca looking for squad depth to tackle hectic schedule

One of the main reasons Bengaluru FC have been on a signing spree is to have as much quality in the squad to tackle a hectic schedule where the Blues play both domestic and Asian fixtures.

“We will be competing in two tournaments at the same time and it’s going to take squad depth if we are to do well,” coach Albert Roca said.

“Sena is coming off a good tournament with Mumbai City FC, Mandar is a very talented youngster who has made rapid strides and Arindam brings with him the kind of experience that will keep Amrinder and Ralte on their toes at all times,” he explained.

“These are good additions to our squad and I hope they get up to speed with our systems given there’s very little time before the League begins.”

The I-League kicks off on 7 January 2017 and the Blues’ first fixture sees them take on Shillong Lajong at home.