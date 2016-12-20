I-League champions Bengaluru sign Indian trio

Bengaluru, Dec 20 (IANS) I-League champions Bengaluru FC added left-back Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte, winger Mandar Rao Dessai and goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya to their squad ahead of the I-League season slated to begin on January 7.

The trio were signed on loan deals from their respective Indian Super League (ISL) franchises. Ralte was signed from Mumbai City FC, Dessai from FC Goa) and Bhattacharya from FC Pune City, a release from the club said.

The club earlier signed mid-fielders Harmanjot Khabra and Lenny Rodrigues.

"Sena is coming off a good tournament with Mumbai City FC, Mandar is a very talented youngster who has made rapid strides and Bhattacharya brings with him the kind of experience that will keep Amrinder and Ralte on their toes at all times," said Bengaluru coach Albert Roca.

"These are good additions to our squad and I hope they get up to speed with our systems given there's very little time before the League begins."

Dessai said he would revel in the Bengaluru's style of play.

"Bengaluru FC is the right club for any footballer and I am surrounded by some great players here. I'm looking forward to pulling on the Blue shirt and linking up with them," the 24-year-old said.

Bhattacharya said he had offers from a couple of clubs but opted for the champions in a bid to challenge himself.

The three players participated in Tuesday's training session as they continued their preparations for the start of the season.

