I-League second division kicks off today

The league comprises of twelve teams across the nation.

by Press Release News 20 Jan 2017, 14:04 IST

The I-League The Second Division 2016/17 season, which comprises of twelve teams across the nation, kicks off today (January 20, 2017) when Hyderabad-based side Fateh Hyderabad AFC take on debutants Pride Sports at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

Mr Sunando Dhar, CEO, I-League asserts the ensuing Second Division League as “a step forward towards taking the Indian Football to every nook and cranny of the country.”

Twelve teams, who are divided into three groups, will contest in the Second Division League this season. Real Kashmir FC (Jammu & Kashmir), Sudeva Moonlight FC (Delhi), Ozone FC Bengaluru (Bengaluru) and Pride Sports (Madhya Pradesh) are all set to make their debut in the Second Division League this season.

“Twelve teams bustling in Second Divison League indicates nothing but the enthusiasm and positivity amongst the clubs to emboss their names in the National Football ecosystem and it rightly indicates that we’re heading towards the right direction,” Mr. Dhar adds further.

Two clubs from each group will proceed to the National Finals where each Team will play against other on a home-away basis.

The Groups for the Second Division League 2016/17 are as follows:

Group A: Sudeva Moonlight FC, Real Kashmir FC, Lonestar Kashmir FC, Delhi United FC

Group B: Hindustan FC, Southern Samity, Neroca FC, Mohammedan Sporting

Group C: Ozone FC Bengaluru, Pride Sports, Fateh Hyderabad FC, Kenkre Sports