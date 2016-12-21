EPL 2016/17: I want the club to change and be bigger than Manchester United, says Yaya Toure

Toure is back in Guardiola’s scheme of things

After having re-established himself in the Manchester City starting lineup, Yaya Toure is now on a new mission: to ensure that the Citizens eclipse their cross-town rivals, Manchester United, and hopes to remain at the Etihad Stadium until this mission is accomplished.

Though the former Barcelona man will become a free agent in the summer and coach, Pep Guardiola is still unsure whether or not Toure will be a part of his plans for next season, the Ivorian is in no hurry to leave. “I came to this club to make history. I want this club to change; I want this club to be bigger than United. I know it’s going to be a lot of work but that’s my dream.”

The Resurgence

Toure has been on a resurgent run of late, now that feud between his agent and Pep Guardiola have been put behind him. More importantly, an injury to fellow midfielder Ilkay Gundogan now sees Guardiola relying heavily on the man he left out from his City squad for the group stages of the Champions League.

Perhaps what’s most reassuring for Guardiola must be how well Toure has stepped up to the challenge, when called upon. Ever since his return to the starting lineup, Toure has been at the heart of most good things for Manchester City and has scored 2 goals in 6 Premier League appearances, so far.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Toure claims to love a challenge by claiming “I like the challenge, I love a challenge. “I want to make something very important. I have already won two Premier League titles and I want more than that, another new story.”

Adapting to the need of the hour

Despite his recent resurgence in form, the fact that Toure isn’t getting younger can’t be denied. However, despite Toure’s growing age, neither his appetite for the game, nor his appetite for success has diminished. More importantly, Toure still feels young at heart, “I feel 20 now,” he says.

The Ivorian, though, does acknowledge a change in his role on the pitch, “My role is to keep the team moving, win the ball, organise, talk to the players, I have the experience. We are a team that wants to play football but sometimes you have to tell the players to be careful, especially on the counterattack.”

However, Toure’s appetite for the game is also what made his time on the City bench even harder for himself; and Toure acknowledged this fact by saying, “I belong on the field, but even if I’m not playing I want to be at the stadium to watch. Even when I’m going home, I’m thinking about my football and what I did and how I played and what I could change. I always want to progress.”

Yaya Toure's game in numbers:

111 touches

98 passes, 90% accuracy

12 times possession gained.



[@SkyFootball] pic.twitter.com/fnYUJIseRF — City Watch (@City_Watch) December 18, 2016

In praise of Pep Guardiola

Despite acknowledging the disappointment of being left out of the initial part of City’s campaign this season, Toure has no hard feelings towards his manager and holds him in high regard. Toure expressed these views by saying, “Of course, I want to be involved but it depends on the manager. I will be fully prepared for any situation.

“I will give 100% for this club, for these fans. These fans are the only ones who always sing my name, who give happiness to my family. If I can do more for them I will do it. I always fight to make the team one step better.”

Finally, having worked with Guardiola previously at Barcelona, Toure is shocked to see how hard it has been for the Spaniard to transfer his coaching prowess to the Premier League. However, he does back his manager to come good, “I think he’s seen how difficult this league is physically but he’s a very intelligent guy, he understands football very well.”

Toure spoke of Guardiola’s winning mentality and his goal of recreating what he did with Barcelona at Manchester City by saying, “He always has to win, to conquer a league, but he’s seen that here in England it’s complicated because, as we’ve said before, in England you need to be very strong in the second balls, and also the third and the first balls.

“The manager’s idea is that we have to be like Barcelona. It’s going to be difficult but with a lot of work we’ll continue that way.”