Ibrahimovic 'invaluable' for Man United youngsters, says Rashford

by Reuters News 18 Jan 2017, 13:40 IST

Britain Soccer Football - Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League - Old Trafford - 15/1/17 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring their first goal Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

(Reuters) - The experience of playing and practising with Zlatan Ibrahimovic has proved invaluable for the young Manchester United players who should make the most of the charismatic striker's presence at Old Trafford, according to team mate Marcus Rashford.

Ibrahimovic, who joined on a free transfer in July, has had a flying start to his United career and, with 14 Premier League goals, the 35-year-old is the joint-top scorer, along with Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez and Chelsea's Diego Costa.

"For the young players to see his character and the way he approaches every game is invaluable. Some players can't bring that when they move clubs," Rashford told British media.

"We have to try to learn from him while he is here and take what we can from his game."

The 19-year-old also praised the influence of captain Wayne Rooney.

"Zlatan and Rooney are the two that stand out. I grew up watching Rooney play week in, week out at Old Trafford, so those are the two that you look at and try to emulate," he added.

United are sixth in the league, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea after 21 games, and they travel to face ninth-placed Stoke City on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)