India national football team coach Stephen Constantine in line for potential A-league switch?

Despite attaining success with India in 2016, sources indicated an offer that Constantine could not refuse.

Constantine helped India win the SAFF Cup as well

What's the story?

After returning to guide India's national football team for a second stint in 2015, English Manager Stephen Constantine has helped the squad reach a decade high ranking of 129 last week. However, sources close to Sportskeeda indicate that the 54-year old is all set to join the A-league in Australia, after his contract expires next month.

Our source stated, “Stephen's contract ends in mid February and I have been in close touch with him. He has an offer from the A-league and he wants to return to club football as its been a long time. He last coached a club side in 2011, before taking up the Rwandan national team duties. He has made his mind up upon leaving. I'm not very sure whether he has conveyed this to the All India Football Federation (AIFF). It will be a major loss as last year things weren't going as well for the team, especially after their loss to Guam. But, he dug deep and managed to turn things around. I hope he doesn't leave, but the word around the camp is that he just might.”

Upon contacting the AIFF, they immediately dismissed the notion as baseles. A senior AIFF official said, “Stephen is very happy in India, especially how things have been going recently. He has not communicated any such thing to us and we are quite confident that something like this won't happen. We have even drawn the plan for 2017/18, we are looking to extend his contract immediately.”

In case you didn't know

Constantine, who specialises in grassroot football development first took charge of India in 2002, where he guided the team to a top 125 ranking. He soon moved to greener pastures when then Sky Bet Championship side Millwall approached. The Londoner's last domestic venture was with Cypriot first division side, Ethnikos Achna in 2012.

He has also coached several other national teams such as Malawi and Sudan. Rwanda reached a peak ranking of 68 with Constantine calling the shots. He is also one of the few national team managers roped in to conduct programmes for FIFA's elite coaching panel.

The heart of the matter

It is not clear which A-league side has approached Constantine for a coaching role, but our source indicates its one among the creme de la creme. He added, “Unfortunately, I cannot reveal which club has approached him, but its among one fo the top in Australia. Hence it's becoming increasingly difficult for him to reject.”

The league is in its 15th week, with Sydney FC comfortably leading the standing with 37 points. Melbourne Victory are a distant second having registered 32 points.

Sportskeeda's Take

If these rumours are true, AIFF should take all necessary steps to retain Constantine. He has developed a strong rapport within the squad, including the likes of Captain Sunil Chhetri. Considering India's upward rise in football, it will step back for the nation to lose an asset such as him.