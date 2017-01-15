India vs England 2017: Blackburn Rovers fans might protest in Pune against their owners Venky's

The angry Blackburn Rovers fans have decided to protest against the owners in Pune during the first ODI as they are looking for a revival.

Blackburn Rovers fans protesting against their owners at Ewood Park

What’s the story?

With the first ODI between India and England underway, the travelling fans are planning to protest against India’s leading poultry chain, VH Groups (Venky’s). Venky’s, whose headquarters are in Pune, own 99.9% of the stakes of Lancashire based football club, Blackburn Rovers.

Blackburn Rovers Football Club Action Group, Rovers Trust and Ewood Blues are planning the protest at the MCA stadium as they want Venky's to sell the club so that it can be managed in a better manner.

"Our view is that we want to take this to India. One target date we have got is January 15. England play India in an ODI international in Pune. And we think it could give us a lot of exposure. Then we want a very sustained campaign after that. We will set up a meeting and if they don’t turn up then the campaign continues and we continue that in India itself. It’s going to be expensive and we’re going to need a fighting fund to put that together, Rovers Trust chairman Wayne Wild said.

In case you didn’t know...

Blackburn Rovers is one of six teams to have won the Premier League. They were regarded as one of the best-run clubs in England and were regulars in the Premier League. When things were going well for the Lancashire-based club, Venky’s purchased them for £23 million in 2010 and that changed their fortunes.

The heart of the matter

At the time of the takeover, the owners promised the fans that they would sign the likes of David Beckham and Ronaldinho, but what transpired was debts spiralling over £100 million and relegation from the top tier of English football.

The last five years have seen multiple protests from the club's fans as they want the owners to sell the club for good. The growing shock of Blackburn’s decline has not been limited to just the club’s loyal set of supporters. Many former players including the likes of Robbie Savage, Stan Collymore, Michel Salgado and many others have raised their voice against what has been an incredible story of mismanagement and subsequent downfall.

What’s next?

The angry fans have decided to protest against the owners in Pune during the first ODI as they are looking for a revival. This ODI is also Virat Kohli’s first ODI as captain after taking over the reigns from MS Dhoni, who stepped down from the role earlier this month. England, under Eoin Morgan, will look for revenge as the hosts beat an Alastair Cook-led Test side 4-0 last year.

Sportskeeda’s take

Being a football fan, I feel bad for the supporters of Blackburn Rovers as they were let down by their owners. One cannot blame the fans for protesting against the owners after what has transpired in the last few years. For the betterment of the club, their owners must rethink their role in the club.