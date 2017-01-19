Indian football player signs for Spanish Tercera Division team

Jayesh Raimalani, originally from Rajasthan, has signed for Spanish Tercera Division Team, after training for a year in France.

by Press Release News 19 Jan 2017, 21:48 IST

Jayesh Raimalani receives his Jersey from Joan Rion, President Club Esportiu JUPITER

Picture Courtesy: Spaindia Football 1

A decade ago, a rag ball, an enthusiastic pair of feet, grit, and determination, paved the way for this young lad from the state of Rajasthan to chase his dream.

Indian Football Player, Jayesh Raimalani has signed with the Spanish Tercera Division Side Club Esportiu JUPITER (CE JUPITER) in Barcelona, Spain. He will join the Club’s U-19 team that plays in the National League. Jayesh will also play in its B Team that currently plays the Second Division of U-19 league system in Spain.

Training professionally for 2 years in Europe, prior to this, Jayesh had trained for a year in France at a Residential Academy. Having trained with Esportiu JUPITER, this contract begins a successful season for Jayesh. “I have been working hard to make the most of the professional training I have received, and I hope to put forward my best performance in the league games”, says Jayesh.

Things can only get better from here, wherein, with the current U-19 League season ending in June, Jayesh will move to the Club’s senior teams to play.

CE Jupiter is a club founded in 1909 in Barcelona and has a glorious history in Catalonian Leagues and Lower National Leagues. The Club is very happy to have its first Indian player play for the club.

The deal was facilitated by an Indo-Spanish Football Venture called Spaindia Football, based out of Barcelona. It aims to create windows of opportunities, and enable greater exposure to European football for Indian players in the coming years.

A former student of the prestigious Mayo College, Ajmer, known for a vibrant and dynamic football system, Jayesh, has left no stone unturned to better his skills, kicking all the way to Spain.