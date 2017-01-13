Indian origin footballer Luciano Narsingh signs for Swansea City

The Swans are also aiming to sign Norwich City defender Martin Olsson and Spurs midfielder Tom Carroll.

Luciano Narsingh has won 16 caps for Holland

What’s the story?

Premier League side Swansea City has roped in Indian-origin Dutch international winger Luciano Narsingh from PSV Eindhoven for £4 million on Thursday.

The 26-year-old midfielder signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Swans which makes him the first signing of Paul Clement after he succeeded Bob Bradley as manager at the Liberty Stadium earlier this month.

"It was easy for me to say yes to Swansea," Narsingh told the club website. “This is the best league, and with Swansea playing good football I knew it was a good club for me. I'm 26 now and it's a good age to come to the Premier League. I won two titles in Holland, so it is a great time to come here."

In case you did not know...

The right-footed speedster has already earned 16 caps with Netherlands. The former Heerenveen player, who was set to be out of contract in the summer, will leave PSV having won consecutive Eredivisie titles, scoring 14 goals in 62 league games across those two seasons.

Narsingh, who also played for Ajax’s youth team will wear the number 28 jersey for Swansea.

The heart of the matter

Narsingh’s arrival will bolster Swansea’s options to play out wide, particularly as the Dutch international is comfortable playing on either wing.

Narsingh’s most important asset is his lightning pace and was one of the quickest players in the Eredivisie. The Dutchman will be an important addition to the squad as Swansea manager Paul Clement also feels, “he is going to bring another dynamic to the team.”

Despite playing mostly on the right wing, he can change flanks if needed and is a player who will burst through the back line of an opposition and always attack at pace. He likes to take on the full-backs on the outside too, in the style of a typical winger.

What next?

Narsingh, however, won't feature in Saturday’s Premier League home clash with Arsenal due to a slight calf problem. Meanwhile, the Swans have confirmed that the club is in talks to sign Norwich City defender Martin Olsson and the Spurs midfielder Tom Carroll during the January transfer window.

Sportskeeda’s take

It would be interesting to see how Narsingh fits into the squad with Modou Barrow, Wayne Routledge, Jefferson Montero and Nathan Dyer all vying for a place on the flanks.

Narsingh’s addition will surely boost the confidence of the Swans to lift themselves out of the Premier League danger zone.

43 - Luciano Narsingh has assisted more Eredivisie goals since the start of 2011/12 than any other player. Provider. pic.twitter.com/7EAoHCtZXu — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) January 12, 2017