Indian sportspersons take social media by storm, wish their fans 'Happy New Year'

Indian sportspersons reached out to their fans on social media to convey their warm new year wishes.

2016 was surely a rewarding year when it came to the Indian sporting scenario. Indian cricket scaled new heights and are perched at the top of the tree in terms of achievements, with the Test team concluding the year with an all-important series win over England and maintaining their no. 1 ranking.

Moreover, it can also be viewed as the year of the women, with PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik fetching laurels for India at the Olympics, Dipa Karmakar narrowly missing out on a medal in gymnastics and Sania Mirza finishing the year ranked number one in the WTA Women’s Doubles category. To top it off, two World Cup victories, first in Kabaddi, and then at the Junior Hockey World Cup in Lucknow; India truly had a spectacular year in sports.

Many stars wished their fans via social media, starting off with the legend Sachin Tendulkar who was seen donning a fun, party avatar.

Wishing you peace, love and laughter in the new year. Happy New Year pic.twitter.com/UfOLtTxsud — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 31, 2016

A host of other cricketers, current and former, including young gun Karun Nair to the veteran Virender Sehwag and the coach of the Indian cricket team, Anil Kumble took to Twitter to convey their wishes.

Thanks for the memories 2016 Bring it On,2017! #onwardsandupwards #2017 pic.twitter.com/FsdBLLZlSP — Karun Nair (@karun126) December 31, 2016

#HappyNewYearEveryone .May the world become a more loving, more joyful place to live in. Khel jaao ! pic.twitter.com/JvmHwoUIWu — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 1, 2017

Wishing you all a happy new year pic.twitter.com/Le1k3bfFLM — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 1, 2017

While Cheteshwar Pujara went a step ahead and rolled back in time with a video of his best memories from 2016, Mohammad Kaif recorded a video of himself to connect with fans, alongside a host of other stars.

Wishing you a very Happy New Year .

May there be love, peace and happiness in every life. pic.twitter.com/bhLQxPVb6A — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 1, 2017

Let’s pray for a year with new Peace and Contentment,new Fortune and Friends God bless you throughout 2017 Have an unforgettable New Year — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) January 1, 2017

Now 2016 is history, let's stride out and meet 2017 with compassion, self discipline and lots of happiness.Happy new year to all of you. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 31, 2016

Wishing everyone a very happy new year #happynewyear2017 stay safe pic.twitter.com/b7Ae9P7SJ5 — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) December 31, 2016

Praying & wishing for all round peace this new year & beyond... pic.twitter.com/be53EL2xWv — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 1, 2017

Wish you all a very happy year 2017. May you be blessed with health and happiness. Rab Rakha!! pic.twitter.com/cdDRzqzoyD — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 31, 2016

While, badminton star Saina Nehwal brought in the year with her mother, Sania Mirza who is prepping for the Brisbane International treated her fans to a short video straight from the tennis courts.

Happy new year 2017 pic.twitter.com/B7d7QHTAMR — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 1, 2017

Stepping into 2017 like #HappyNewYear from @brisbanetennis A video posted by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:39pm PST

A host of hockey stars also joined the bandwagon, to reach out to their fans!

A Happy new year to all of my friends may all of you always stay blessed love you all A photo posted by Harmanpreet Singh (@harmanpreet_13) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:01am PST

Wishing you all a BRIGHT, HAPPY & SPORTY 2017! Have a blessed year everyone! #HappyNewYear A photo posted by Rupinder Pal Singh (@rupinderbob3) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:57pm PST

The wrestlers, in the likes of real life Dangal star, Geeta Phogat and Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik alongside India’s boxing star Vijender Singh (in a trademark SRK pose) tweeted in their heartfelt wishes.

Happy New Years pic.twitter.com/H2UwrzAKs8 — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) January 1, 2017

Happy new year friends pic.twitter.com/IO1pjiHtS3 — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) January 1, 2017

Lastly, Anup Kumar, the skipper of the Indian kabaddi team also put up one picture from the World Cup archives to wish his fans while football stars Sunil Chettri and Gurpreet Singh also tweeted New Year wishes to their fans!

Spend every day of this New Year doing whatever makes you happy. #2017 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) January 1, 2017