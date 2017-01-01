Indian sportspersons take social media by storm, wish their fans 'Happy New Year'
Indian sportspersons reached out to their fans on social media to convey their warm new year wishes.
2016 was surely a rewarding year when it came to the Indian sporting scenario. Indian cricket scaled new heights and are perched at the top of the tree in terms of achievements, with the Test team concluding the year with an all-important series win over England and maintaining their no. 1 ranking.
Moreover, it can also be viewed as the year of the women, with PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik fetching laurels for India at the Olympics, Dipa Karmakar narrowly missing out on a medal in gymnastics and Sania Mirza finishing the year ranked number one in the WTA Women’s Doubles category. To top it off, two World Cup victories, first in Kabaddi, and then at the Junior Hockey World Cup in Lucknow; India truly had a spectacular year in sports.
Many stars wished their fans via social media, starting off with the legend Sachin Tendulkar who was seen donning a fun, party avatar.
A host of other cricketers, current and former, including young gun Karun Nair to the veteran Virender Sehwag and the coach of the Indian cricket team, Anil Kumble took to Twitter to convey their wishes.
While Cheteshwar Pujara went a step ahead and rolled back in time with a video of his best memories from 2016, Mohammad Kaif recorded a video of himself to connect with fans, alongside a host of other stars.
While, badminton star Saina Nehwal brought in the year with her mother, Sania Mirza who is prepping for the Brisbane International treated her fans to a short video straight from the tennis courts.
A host of hockey stars also joined the bandwagon, to reach out to their fans!
The wrestlers, in the likes of real life Dangal star, Geeta Phogat and Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik alongside India’s boxing star Vijender Singh (in a trademark SRK pose) tweeted in their heartfelt wishes.
Lastly, Anup Kumar, the skipper of the Indian kabaddi team also put up one picture from the World Cup archives to wish his fans while football stars Sunil Chettri and Gurpreet Singh also tweeted New Year wishes to their fans!