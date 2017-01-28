Indian Women's League 2017: Rising Student rise to the occasion, two hat-tricks help ESU rout JIT

The Indian Women's League got off to a scintillating start

by AIFF Media Report 28 Jan 2017, 18:18 IST

Sasmita Malik's hat-trick set the tone

2016 AIFF Player of the Year Sasmita Malik’s hat-trick set the tone for the inaugural edition of the Indian Women’s League as Rising Student Club, Odisha came back from behind to beat Aizawl FC 6-1 on the opening day at the Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi on Saturday (January 28, 2016).

It was Aizawl FC who surged into the lead as early as the 4th minute – Elizabeth’s effort beating a diving Sukanti Raul under the Rising bar. However, Rising Student Club, boasting of as many as eight international players in the starting XI pulled it back some nine minutes later – Anju Tamang slotting it home.

Some ten minutes later Prari Xaxa, dubbed as one for the future, set the tone, hitting the target. 2016 AIFF Player of the Year Sasmita Malik, a bit subdued till then, tried to get into the thick of things but was foiled in a 1v1 situation by Aizawl FC goalkeeper Lalhruaizeli Changte. Sasmita eventually put her name on the scoresheet in the 41st minute, her placement making it 3-1 prior to the interval.

Changing over, Sasmita made it 4-1 in the 77th minute, her sublime left foot doing the trick once again. Quick to spot Zeli off her line, she chipped it over her head.

Anju made it 5-1 in the 88th minute – her powerful shot beating Zeli hands down and then two minutes later, Sasmita completed the rout. Sasmita was declared the Player of the Match winning Rs. 5000 in the process.

“It was a good boost for us,” she said. “This victory will make us confident as we progress further in the league. We have worked very hard for the first edition of the IWL,” she said.

Two hat-tricks help ESU rout JIT

It’s not every that you get to see two players scoring hat-tricks in a single match. The inaugural day of the Indian Women’s League, however, was different.

National team striker Kamala Devi and Kashmina, her partner upfront scored a hat-trick each as Eastern Sporting Union got off to a convincing start as they defeated Jeppiar Institute of Technology FC 7-1 to register full points.

The winners led 1-0 at the half-time, and if you add the two hat-tricks (in the match) to Sasmita Malik’s hat-trick in the opening match of the championship which was held earlier in the day, we witnessed three hat-tricks on the opening day itself.

Kamala, who was adjudged the Player of the Match said, “It feels nice to score goals in the opening match itself.” She won Rs. 5000 for her performance.

“The win makes us more confident. This will be an intense battle. I need to thank all my teammates for keeping the supply line flowing all throughout,” she added.

The first goal came on the stroke of half-time, Kamala Devi placing her right footer to perfection digging it to the deep right corner.

Bembem Devi is foiled by Manpreet Kaur

The goal apart, Eastern Sporting Union stayed dominant all throughout the first-half. They pushed back JIT into their own half and quite a number of times, sneaked in past the last line of defence. But with Kashmina and Kamala fumbling inside the box, ESU had to wait.

Changing over, JIT, responded with an exceptional counter-attack but ESU survived as the ball hit goalkeeper Panthoi’s legs and rolled out. But ESU were quick to regroup. With the JIT defence playing a high line, Kamala Devi held back her run for that split second and then had all the time in the world to slot it home.

However, JIT reduced the margin that very minute itself – the tireless Sandhya beating the onrushing Panthoi for speed and managing to tap it in into the empty net.

Kashmina made it 3-1 in the 71st minute – her delectable play keeping Nathiya guessing.

Understanding that the opposition’s steam may have run out, ESU were hungry for more. In the 77th minute, Premi Devi, manning the midfield with the legendary Bembem Devi, preferred to leap above all to head it in.

Kashmina's hat-trick propelled ESU to a convincing 6-1 win over JIT

Kamala completed her hat-trick in the 83rd minute – getting past a couple of defenders and slotting it home.

Kashmina scored her second in the 88th minute and then followed it up enabling her to complete her hat-trick in the 90th minute.