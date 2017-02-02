Indian Women's League: Alakhpura FC stun Rising Student FC

Deepikas 28th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

by AIFF Media Report 02 Feb 2017, 16:12 IST

High-flying Rising Student FC brought back down to earth

Alakhpura FC plunged table toppers Rising Student FC to grab pole position with seven points out of three matches in the ongoing inaugural edition of the Indian Women’s League, defeating Rising Student FC 1-0 at the Ambedkar Stadium in the Capital today (February 02, 2017).



Deepika’s 28th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides in a match where Alakhpura relied on their defensive hard work to scrape a favourable result.



For much of the match, Rising Student FC dominated proceedings and dictated the tempo of the game. The pretext was established as early as the second minute when Sasmita Malik’s cross from the left flank almost went in had it not been the timely intervention of Pooja.



Six minutes later, Sangita and Sasmita combined for perhaps the first clear goalscoring opportunity of the match when Sangita found Sasmita with an exquisite through ball. The latter, however, after cutting inside from the flank, failed to find the net.



The best opportunity of the match fell to Anju Tamang in the 17th minute when Ngoubi’s cross from the right flank found Anju clear of any pressure in the opposition box, but Anju instead of heading home failed to even test the opposition custodian.



With Rising Student FC failing to take their chances despite being the superior, Alakhpura FC struck much against the run of play when Deepika’s free kick from more than 30 yards out found the back of the net in the 28th minute.



Even after the half-time scoreline read 1-0 in Alakhpura FC’s favour, Rising Student’s spirits were seldom deterred as they pressed vigorously for the equaliser.



The pressure from Rising Student was so much that Alakhpura FC were squeezed into their half for the majority of the second half with wave after wave of attacks testing their tenacity.



Alakhpura FC relied on numbers to counter the threat while attacking responsibilities fell to Sanju, who almost doubled their lead in the 60th minute when she burst past her marker with lightning speed but the opposition custodian came off her line to thwart the danger.



The girls from Haryana displayed discipline with strategic tenacity and composure on the ball as Alakhpura FC defended as a Team, with each covering their respective opposition players and their hardwork was rewarded as they ran out eventual winners as the full-time scoreline read 1-0.