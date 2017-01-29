Indian Women’s League: FC Pune City and FC Alakhpura play a goalless draw

Poonam Sharma wins Player of the Match.

by AIFF Media Report 29 Jan 2017, 15:21 IST

Action from the Indian Women's League

After that flurry of goals on the opening day of the inaugural edition of the Indian Women’s League, FC Pune City and FC Alakhpura played a goalless draw at the Ambedkar Stadium on Sunday (January 29, 2017).

Alakhpura were more dominant in the first half and earned corners at consistent intervals all throughout the match but were not able to

make the most of them.

FC Pune City who were a bit at the receiving end in the first half, however, looked to be the better side in the second half. The introduction of Senorita midway into the second half added thrust upfront and both she and Roja Devi could have settled the issue in the second half but delay in pulling the trigger on two occasions didn’t yield them the result.

Alakhpura’s Poonam Sharma was declared the Player of the Match for which she pocketed Rs. 5000. “We played as a Team and this result will make us more confident. This was our first match and we backed each other on the field,” she stated at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Meanwhile Kalpana Dass, Coach FC Pune City highlighted the camaraderie of the squad. Speaking at the Official post-match press conference she said that “the determination in the squad is commendable.”

“We are motivated and we also understand the qualities required to play at this level,” she said.

FC Alakhpura Head Coach Hans Ram said that they “are here to win.”

“We are here to win the Championship. This was the first match and I am happy with the result. There is a lot of Football still to be played,” he commented.