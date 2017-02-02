10 greatest Spanish players of all time

Some true legends of the game have donned the famous La Roja shirt

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 02 Feb 2017, 21:06 IST

One of the most successful national teams of this generation, Spain has had plenty of gifted footballers who have dazzled the world with their footballing skills. Unsurprisingly, most of the footballers on this list are from the 2008-2012 golden era.

That particular Spain team is considered by many to be one of the greatest teams to have ever played the beautiful game. However, before 2008, while Spain struggled for international success, there were some immensely talented footballers who had wonderful careers.

In this article, we rank the 10 greatest Spanish footballers of all time:

#10 Francisco Gento

The only player in the history of the game to win six European cups, Francisco Gento was a pacy winger who was an integral part of the most successful team in Real Madrid’s history. While Gento is most known for his time at the La Liga giants, he also had a very successful spell with the Spanish national team winning 43 caps and representing them in the 1962 and 1966 World Cups.

Gento was known for his remarkable pace and is considered by many to be the fastest player to ever play. At his peak, Gento was clocked to have run 100 metres in 10.9 seconds with the ball.

Gento was a very smart player who always managed to beat the offside trap. Because of his phenomenal pace, he almost always got the ball first, and ran through to put a team-mate in on goal or score himself.

A true legend of the game, Gento’s pace caused opposition defences plenty of problems and his marauding runs on the flanks are still remembered fondly by the Real Madrid and La Roja faithful.