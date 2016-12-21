Injured Kvitova to miss training for at least 3 months

Prostejov (Czech Republic), Dec 21 (IANS) Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has undergone a surgery on her left hand after being injured by a knife-wielding attacker in her home, and her spokesman said she would not be able to train for at least three months.

The operation, which took 3 hours and 45 minutes on Tuesday, revealed that Kvitova's left-hand was seriously injured. But her spokesman Karel Tejkal lately confirmed that "there's no reason to think she wouldn't be able to play tennis", reports Xinhua news agency.

However, the recovery will definitely take a long time. Tejkal said she will miss the Australian Open and a significant part of the season as she won't be able to fully train for at least three months.

"Kvitova sustained damages to the tendons of her left hand, along with injuries to all five fingers and two nerves," Tejkal added.

The 2011 and 2014 champion at the All England Club said she felt lucky to have survived the attack on Tuesday morning in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov, which Tejkal described as random crime.

"In my attempt to defend myself, I was badly injured on my left hand. I am shaken, but fortunate to be alive," Kvitova wrote on Twitter.

"The injury is severe and I will need to see specialists, but if you know anything about me I am strong and I will fight this."

Prostejov police spokesman Frantisek Korinek said the attacker, a man who is about 35 years old, escaped from the scene and was at large. He said police have launched a manhunt.

Kvitova was scheduled to participate in a charity event in the city of Brno on Tuesday with another Czech player, Lucie Safarova.

In an unrelated move earlier Tuesday, Kvitova withdrew from the Czech Republic team for next month's Hopman Cup mixed-team tennis tournament because of an earlier foot injury.

--IANS

ajb/vm